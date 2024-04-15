Theratechnologies Announces Mailing of Management Proxy Circular in Connection with its Annual Meeting of Shareholders

MONTREAL, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theratechnologies Inc. (“Theratechnologies” or the “Company”) (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies, today announced that the Company has mailed its 2024 management proxy circular to shareholders in connection with its virtual annual meeting of shareholders to be held on May 9, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. ET.



Shareholders are encouraged to vote their shares for the proposals contained in the circular and to attend the annual meeting, which can be accessed through the following link: https://meetnow.global/M7MFS6Y.

At the meeting, shareholders will be asked to vote for the following individuals as directors of the Company for the ensuing year:

Joseph Arena;

Frank Holler;

Paul Lévesque;

Andrew Molson

Dawn Svoronos;

Elina Tea;

Dale Weil; and

Jordan Zwick.

Gérald Lacoste has not sought reelection as he is retiring from his directorship position. In addition to his director function, Gérald has been Chair of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee and a member of the Audit Committee.

“I wish to thank Gérald for his significant contributions to Theratechnologies over his 18 years of tenure,” said Dawn Svoronos, Chair of the Board of Directors at Theratechnologies. “Gérald has been instrumental to Theratechnologies’ growth and development over the years, and we wish him well in his retirement.”

Frank Holler will be appointed as Chair of the Board of Theratechnologies if elected at the meeting. Shareholders will also be asked to elect KPMG, LLP, as auditors of the Company at the annual meeting of shareholders.

For further information on the annual meeting of shareholders, shareholders should review the management proxy circular dated April 8, 2024, filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and as an exhibit to a Form 6-K dated April 15, 2024, filed on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies addressing unmet medical needs. Further information about Theratechnologies is available on the Company's website at www.theratech.com , on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov . Follow Theratechnologies on Linkedin and X (formerly Twitter).

