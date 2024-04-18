Clear30 Launches World's First Mobile 30-day Cannabis Break Program for Young People
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clear30 is pleased to announce the launch of its flagship program, the Clear30 “cannabis break.” This first-of-its-kind, 30-day digital support mobile app and texting service is dedicated to helping young adults navigate their cannabis use through a structured, reflective break. The launch aligns with a broader cultural movement, proposing April 21 (421) as an annual opportunity for users to reassess their relationship with cannabis.
At a time when daily cannabis consumption is surging among individuals under 30 in the United States, Clear30 is stepping in to address a growing need. According to the recent National Survey on Drug Use and Health, approximately 16 percent of young people 18-25 in the U.S. are classified as having cannabis use disorder, a figure that underscores the timeliness of Clear30's mission.
"The patterns we are seeing suggest that it's not the casual use, but the regular consumption of high potency cannabis that is causing people problems," says Frederick Muench, Ph.D., CEO of Clear30. "In recognizing that most people who use regularly may not seek traditional treatment, Clear30 fills a critical gap by offering an accessible and personalized support option, a 30-Day break where they can reset."
Muench adds, “While Clear30 is available all year, we are launching on 4/21, which we hope will be similar to what New Year’s Day is to Dry January, a communal moment for a pause and reflection about use.”
The program is available through a user-friendly text messaging service, or an iOS application, and participants begin their journey by answering a series of questions to tailor the experience, receiving daily messages and check-ins, meditations, educational resources, an AI support chatbot, and access to a weekly support group, among other features.
While targeting the 18 to 30 demographic, Clear30 welcomes individuals of all ages seeking to evaluate their relationship with cannabis through a guided break. Data from the program shows a spectrum of goals after breaking, ranging from reducing usage to complete cessation, with some opting to return to their previous consumption habits. Clear30 is about personal choice and intention.
Currently, Clear30 is launching with a special offer of complimentary access until April 22nd, after which the complete 30-day program will be available for $10, and ongoing support at $4 per month or an annual fee of $36.
To learn more about the program and the initiative to establish 421 as a day for cannabis reflection, please visit www.clear30.org.
About Clear30
Founded by clinical psychologist Frederick Muench, Ph.D., Clear30 represents a pioneering step in digital health, offering the first digital support platform for individuals considering a cannabis break, then ongoing digital support. The initiative encourages a 30-day reflective break, aiming to empower users to make informed choices and set personal health goals.
Under Dr. Muench’s leadership, informed by his experience as President of Partnership to End Addiction, and an accomplished team and advisory board, Clear30 promotes a positive, health-focused approach to cannabis use and cessation. The program is supported by an esteemed advisory board and utilizes evidence-based strategies to provide a credible, non-judgmental resource.
Clear30’s unique offering, a combination of a mobile app and a texting program, engages users in a journey toward clarity and self-determination. It stands as an essential tool for young adults keen to reassess their relationship with cannabis, advocating for autonomy and intentional living.
Frederick Muench, Ph.D., CEO
