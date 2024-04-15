Inspection Certification Associates (ICA) Launches Exclusive Spanish Language Home Inspection Course
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Home inspection training and education company, Inspection Certification Associates (ICA), is proud to announce the launch of its brand-new Spanish Language Online Home Inspection Course. This course is the first and only of its kind, specifically catering to Spanish-speaking individuals seeking to learn more about the home inspection industry.
Designed with the same rigor and comprehensive coverage as its English counterpart, the Spanish Language Home Inspection Course offers an in-depth discussion of technical topics. Spanning topics from roofing, electrical systems, plumbing, and more, the course equips students with the necessary knowledge and skills to thoroughly understand and evaluate residential properties.
"Recognizing the diverse needs of our learners, we're excited to introduce this inclusive and accessible training option," says Sara Glassmeyer, Director of Product at ICA. "We believe that language should not be a barrier to professional development and our course not only fosters inclusive learning, but also bridges a significant gap in the industry."
The launch of this course underlines ICA's commitment to the empowerment of aspiring home inspectors, offering competitive pricing, starting at $495.00. The course is also available as part of a bundle with the English course, reflecting ICA's understanding of the evolving educational needs of professionals.
Glassmeyer adds, "As the home inspection industry evolves, so do we. Our Spanish Language Online Home Inspection Course is not just an educational program but a career catalyst for Spanish-speaking professionals."
ICA would like readers to know that while the course is a valuable professional development resource, it is important to note that the Spanish version is not approved as qualifying education in any state with home inspector education requirements. However, the company is dedicated to aiding students in preparation for the National Home Inspector’s Exam (NHIE), which is currently available in English. For students in states that require passing this exam for licensure, additional preparation in English will be necessary.
Prospective students can learn more about the course and payment options by visiting https://icaschool.com/spanish/.
About Inspection Certification Associates (ICA)
ICA is an Edcetera company that provides home inspection pre-licensing, continuing education, and professional development to students, professionals, and companies. The mission of ICA is to enable people from all educational and socioeconomic backgrounds to become entrepreneurs.
About Edcetera
Edcetera is on a mission to unlock opportunity by harnessing the power of credentialing and professional licensure. We help people at all stages of their careers through pre-licensing, test preparation and continuing education resources. Edcetera is a portfolio company of Eden Capital. For more information, visit https://edcet.com/.
Jon Odishoo
