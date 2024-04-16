Local Alabama Couple Transforms Historic Chapel into Modern Wedding Venue
Teresa and Max, a local Alabama couple, announce the opening of Evergreen Venue, formerly known as the Rainbow Manor Wedding Chapel.
We are excited to offer couples a space that embodies both elegance and simplicity while showcasing the talents of our community. We look forward to welcoming couples to create memories with us.”RAINBOW CITY, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Teresa and Max, a local Alabama couple, announce the opening of Evergreen Venue, formerly known as the Rainbow Manor Wedding Chapel. The historic space has undergone a major six-month transformation into a modern minimalist venue, ideal for couples seeking a timeless and elegant setting for their special day. Evergreen Venue is now accepting bookings for weddings in 2025 and 2026.
— Teresa Moody
Teresa and Max discovered the charm of the Rainbow Manor Wedding Chapel while searching for venues for their daughter's wedding. Intrigued by its allure, they seized the opportunity to purchase the property when it became available, fulfilling their dream of revitalizing the cherished space.
Guided by their children, one of whom is a seasoned Wedding Coordinator, and their son, an accomplished Furniture and Industrial Designer, Teresa and Max embarked on a six-month journey to rejuvenate the chapel. Collaborating with local vendors and family, they meticulously crafted a modern aesthetic with an all-white interior and contemporary updates, ensuring versatility to accommodate a range of wedding styles.
Evergreen Venue is deeply rooted in the vibrant community of Rainbow City, committed to supporting local businesses. From catering by Local Joe’s Barbecue & Catering to florals by Sugar and Stems, every aspect of a couple's special day can be sourced from local artisans and entrepreneurs. In partnership with organizations like the Etowah Chamber of Commerce, Evergreen Venue aims to foster connections and celebrate the spirit of collaboration within the community.
"We are excited to offer couples a space that embodies both elegance and simplicity while showcasing the talents of our local community," said Teresa and Max. "It has been a joyous journey transforming this chapel into a haven where love and creativity intertwine, and we look forward to welcoming couples and their families to create unforgettable memories with us."
In addition to providing a picturesque venue in North Alabama, Evergreen Venue offers couples a curated list of wedding service vendors and encourages guests to support local accommodations and restaurants, fostering a cycle of support and camaraderie among small businesses.
For more information about Evergreen Venue and booking inquiries, please visit evergreenvenue.com or contact Teresa and Max at (205) 353-2027.
About Evergreen Venue:
Evergreen Wedding Venue is a newly remodeled wedding venue in Rainbow City, Alabama. It offers North Alabama couples a modern, minimalist space for their special day. Teresa and Max own and operate Evergreen Venue, which supports local businesses and provides couples with a memorable wedding experience.
Teresa Moody
Evergreen Venue
+1 205-353-2027
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other
Video Credit: CB Wedding Films