Xsolla and Curine Ventures to Officially Launch Xsolla Curine Academy in Kuala Lumpur, Elevating the Gaming Ecosystem in the ASEAN Region

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia--(ANTARA/Business Wire)-- Xsolla, a global video game commerce company renowned for its comprehensive suite of tools and services tailored for the video game industry, in collaboration with Curine Ventures, a venture builder that incubates and develops profitable startups in Southeast Asia and the Americas, is excited to announce the official launch of the Xsolla Curine Academy (XCA) in Kuala Lumpur. This initiative, facilitated by Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC), marks a significant commitment to nurturing and empowering local talent within the video game industry. The grand opening is scheduled for April 18, 2024, at KL Eco City.

The Xsolla Curine Academy stands as a catalyst for transformation, dedicated to equipping game developers with essential competencies for a thriving career through its expansive, industry-aligned program. From 1 to 12 months, the Academy offers diverse courses encompassing key areas, including communication practices within the gaming industry, indie game design and development, computer graphic art, game strategy, and IP incubation. Whether participants aspire to launch their own game or studio, build an effective team, or confidently step into a career in gaming, they will receive support to reach their goals.

With a student-centric approach at its core, XCA provides three distinct learning tracks to accommodate applicants with varying levels of experience and preparation. These tracks are carefully crafted to meet the needs of a diverse range of students, each with their own career goals and aspirations. By combining industry-relevant program design, access to XCA’s proprietary engine Megamod, a revolutionary next-generation solution for game creation, and global expertise, XCA ensures learners have the resources and guidance needed to thrive in the global gaming arena.

Furthermore, the programs are specifically tailored for those interested in game development as a business venture. Through a practical, hands-on learning approach, participants will gain the essential knowledge and skills to take a game from its initial concept to post-launch success. This includes mastering storytelling, CG art, character creation, analytics, project management techniques tailored for the gaming industry, leveraging cutting-edge tools such as artificial intelligence, marketing strategies unique to gaming audiences, monetization strategies, and effective pitching tactics — all vital components for thriving in the competitive landscape of the game development business.

In an innovative collaboration, the Xsolla Funding Club and Accelerator will integrate with the Xsolla Curine Academy, creating a formidable network of over 250 investors and publishers. This synergy is designed to share invaluable experiences and support in launching indie games, such as Lost in Play, Fix Fox, Toy Tactics, Flame Keeper, and many others, reinforcing the team's dedication to nurturing gaming talent and fostering an ecosystem ripe for innovation.

With a strong emphasis on industry best practices and collaboration with global experts, educational institutions, and game companies, XCA is committed to bridging the talent-opportunity gap and catalyzing significant growth within Malaysia's game development ecosystem. Strategically located in the heart of the ASEAN region, the academy leverages Xsolla's industry experience and Curine Ventures' entrepreneurial acumen to create a nurturing environment for the next generation of gaming professionals and leaders.

David Stelzer, President of Xsolla, shares his vision for the initiative: "The launch of the Xsolla Curine Academy in Kuala Lumpur is a pivotal moment in our quest to democratize game development and propel Malaysian and ASEAN talent onto the global stage. By providing local developers with unparalleled access to global expertise, resources, and networks, we're not just bridging the gap between talent and industry but fostering a community where innovation flourishes. Our commitment through XCA is to empower game developers to realize their full potential and contribute to a thriving global gaming ecosystem."

This official launch signals a new chapter in Malaysia's journey towards becoming a central hub for game development excellence in the ASEAN region, embodying Xsolla and Curine Ventures' shared vision of enriching the gaming ecosystem through comprehensive training programs, empowerment, and collaboration.

About Xsolla

Xsolla is a global video game commerce company with a robust and powerful set of tools and services designed specifically for the industry. Since its founding in 2005, Xsolla has helped thousands of game developers and publishers of all sizes fund, market, launch, and monetize their games globally and across multiple platforms. As an innovative leader in game commerce, Xsolla’s mission is to solve the inherent complexities of global distribution, marketing, and monetization to help our partners reach more geographies, generate more revenue, and create relationships with gamers worldwide. Headquartered and incorporated in Los Angeles, California, with offices in London, Berlin, Beijing, Guangzhou, Seoul, Tokyo, Kuala Lumpur, Raleigh, and cities around the world, Xsolla supports major gaming titles like Valve, Twitch, Roblox, Epic Games, Take-Two, KRAFTON, Nexters, NetEase, Playstudios, Playrix, miHoYo, and more.

For additional information and to learn more, please visit: xsolla.com

About Curine Ventures:

A venture builder that incubates and develops profitable startups, leveraging its extensive knowledge and network in Southeast Asia and the Americas to disrupt local markets. Curine Ventures connects entrepreneurs with venture capitalists, family offices, and venture funds, driving expansive growth and offering alternative funding options.

