Our New 4/20 Merch and Ongoing Fight for Legalization
Check out our new 4/20 products designed to inform, inspire, and mobilize in the fight for marijuana legalization.
For decades, the ACLU has fought against the war on drugs. The criminalization of cannabis has led to far too many unjust incarcerations, which waste critical resources and billions of dollars. According to numbers from our 2020 report, it also disproportionately affects Black Americans, who continue to be almost four times more likely to be arrested for marijuana possession than a white person, despite equal reported use rates.
We’re fighting for not only the legalization of marijuana, but also for the repair of decades of past damage. Even as marijuana becomes legal or decriminalized in more states, rampant racial disparities still remain and thousands of people are still behind bars for innocuous cannabis charges. A more just system isn’t possible until all people incarcerated for marijuana are released and criminal records for these offenses are expunged.
This is why we celebrate 4/20 every year: to bring renewed attention to the fight for cannabis justice. With our new dope tees, trays, blankets and posters, we invite people to join in our fight to legalize marijuana and repair the harms of the war on drugs.. This year’s products take on a retro aesthetic to honor everything 4/20. They feature groovy waves, earth tones, interesting facts and — everyone’s favorite mascot Torchy.
Check out the list of merch below, and be sure to return to our shop regularly during April, and tune in on our social media channels–we’ll be celebrating 4/20 all month long with exclusive deals!
