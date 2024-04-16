“If you are a current or former public utility worker who has mesothelioma anywhere in the USA-please call us anytime at 866-714-6466 for some extremely good advice about what lawyers to talk to. ” — Mesothelioma Compensation Center

The Mesothelioma Compensation Center says, "If you are the loved one or family member of a current or former public utility worker who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma anywhere in the USA-please call us anytime at 866-714-6466 for some extremely good advice about what lawyers you should be talking to for the best possible compensation results.

"What we want a public utility worker with mesothelioma anywhere in the USA or their family to realize is there are specific mesothelioma attorneys who have experience-and skill when representing public utility workers who have developed this rare cancer caused by asbestos exposure.

The Mesothelioma Compensation Center is the best branded source in the USA for the following types of workers with mesothelioma:

* Power Plant Workers

*Oil Refinery Workers

*Chemical Plant Workers

*Plumbers

*Electricians

*Oil Rig-Offshore Oil Rig Workers

*Public Utility Workers



Suggestions from the Mesothelioma Compensation Center for people with mesothelioma nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

*“Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

* “Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos? An eyewitness to your asbestos exposure might increase your compensation.

*“Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos on the job?

*“Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?

* "Has your loved one's doctor told you that mesothelioma is a distinct possibility-but because they are so sick-weak-a biopsy to confirm the mesothelioma is not possible? If this is your loved one, please call us anytime at 866-714-6466."



Important Note: "We are advocates for power, energy and skilled trades workers who have developed mesothelioma anywhere in the USA-and as we say all the time we want these people to receive the best possible financial compensation results.


