Music Drives Us Launches New Grant Program in Partnership with Vermont

Montpelier, Vt. - Governor Phil Scott and Ernie Boch Jr. today announced the launch of a new grant program aimed at supporting music programs in Vermont schools. The program will be run in coordination with Mr. Boch’s foundation, Music Drives Us. Music Drives Us (MDU) is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that strives to inspire New England’s musicians of tomorrow by supporting their music opportunities today. Since 2006, Music Drives Us has donated millions in grants to hundreds of individuals, organizations, and schools throughout New England – empowering them to better teach the next generation of musicians.

“Supporting music and the creative spirit of Vermont’s students is critical,” said Governor Scott. “I’m so grateful to Ernie for stepping up and providing this exciting opportunity for students across Vermont, and I look forward to seeing what they come up with.”

“I hope this grant from my foundation, Music Drives Us, provides a sense of excitement and inspiration to the students of Vermont,” said Ernie Boch Jr, Founder of Music Drives Us. "At MDU, we are committed to keeping music in our schools. After last year’s challenges from the flooding, the need is greater than ever to refresh the music programs in your schools. This donation will allow young Vermonters to continue their artistic passions and spread a little happiness in the classroom, in their homes and across the great Green Mountain State."

Following last summer’s floods in Vermont, Ernie Boch Jr. donated $250,000 to support flood recovery. At the fall press conference announcing the donation, Mr. Boch also announced he would make an additional contribution of $100,000 to support music in Vermont schools.

Students or music classes are encouraged to get creative with their applications, talk about their needs and how grant funding would impact their program or initiative. Creating videos is encouraged.

“Music is a powerful way to foster students' creativity,” said Secretary of Education Zoie Saunders. “Music builds skills and ways of thinking that students bring to their learning in academics, the arts and beyond. These grants will help strengthen and grow valuable music programs for our students.”

The program will offer grants up to $10,000. The application will go live today, April 15, and close Monday, May 13. Award recipients will be announced by the end of the school year.

Click here to learn more and apply for the grant.