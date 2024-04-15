A Readers’ Insider on the Extraterrestrial Soldier in Jodie M. Swanson’s “Enlistment”
EINPresswire.com/ -- The existence of extraterrestrial life and it has shaped modern Earth has been a highly controversial topic since time immemorial. As a result, countless authors have written their own versions of how humanity would come to meet and interact with these alien life forms. In Jodie M. Swanson’s novel, Enlistment, she spins the tale of a military veteran who is chosen by an unlikely group of extraterrestrials to save the planet. The sci-fi masterpiece is published under PageTurner Press and Media.
Swanson characterizes Marie Peterson as a hardworking single mother who although she has PTSD from her military service, still longs for the action and adrenaline of active duty. The threat of a comet reignites her sense of national duty. With the opportunity to re-enlist presented by military agent Dave, Marie dives back into the fold, only to confront a reality far beyond her expectations.
Enlistment blends biography with fiction as it explores Marie’s struggle to reconcile her desire for routine civilian life with the shocking revelation of extraterrestrial existence. As her world unravels, Marie grapples with the sinister implications of her re-enlistment, questioning whether it is tied to something more nefarious.
Swanson’s masterful storytelling delivers an intriguing science fiction narrative filled with action and intrigue. The novel’s unexpected twists and turns are bound to keep readers at the edge of their seats, while subtle touches of humor may provide relief amidst the gravity of the plot.
One of the novel’s standout features is Swanson’s skillful depiction of a rare and new alien species, offering readers a fresh perspective on extraterrestrial encounters. The well-developed characters, both human and alien, foster a sense of realism and camaraderie that resonates throughout the story.
Marie emerges as a compelling protagonist, grappling with relatable issues, hopes, and anxieties in the face of unimaginable circumstances. Her journey is a testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the capacity for growth amidst adversity.
Enlistment is a testament to Swanson’s prowess as a writer, delivering a beautifully crafted and exhilarating read that will leave readers eagerly anticipating her next work. It is available in paperback, hardback, and e-book format on www.pageturner.us and other online retailers.
PageTurner Support
Swanson characterizes Marie Peterson as a hardworking single mother who although she has PTSD from her military service, still longs for the action and adrenaline of active duty. The threat of a comet reignites her sense of national duty. With the opportunity to re-enlist presented by military agent Dave, Marie dives back into the fold, only to confront a reality far beyond her expectations.
Enlistment blends biography with fiction as it explores Marie’s struggle to reconcile her desire for routine civilian life with the shocking revelation of extraterrestrial existence. As her world unravels, Marie grapples with the sinister implications of her re-enlistment, questioning whether it is tied to something more nefarious.
Swanson’s masterful storytelling delivers an intriguing science fiction narrative filled with action and intrigue. The novel’s unexpected twists and turns are bound to keep readers at the edge of their seats, while subtle touches of humor may provide relief amidst the gravity of the plot.
One of the novel’s standout features is Swanson’s skillful depiction of a rare and new alien species, offering readers a fresh perspective on extraterrestrial encounters. The well-developed characters, both human and alien, foster a sense of realism and camaraderie that resonates throughout the story.
Marie emerges as a compelling protagonist, grappling with relatable issues, hopes, and anxieties in the face of unimaginable circumstances. Her journey is a testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the capacity for growth amidst adversity.
Enlistment is a testament to Swanson’s prowess as a writer, delivering a beautifully crafted and exhilarating read that will leave readers eagerly anticipating her next work. It is available in paperback, hardback, and e-book format on www.pageturner.us and other online retailers.
PageTurner Support
PageTurner Press and Media
+1 888-447-9651
info@pageturner.us
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other