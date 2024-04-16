Archive Intel Unveils AI-Powered Compliance Solution
The firm is revolutionizing communication compliance and streamlining time management
With our harnessing of AI, Archive Intel will make compliance seamless and efficient – two words it’s never associated with.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Archive Intel, a pioneering provider of seamless communications archiving and compliance solutions driven by artificial intelligence (AI), today debuted. Spearheaded by Larry Shumbres, Chief Executive Officer and serial entrepreneur in the fintech realm, alongside Ravi Gupta, Chief Technology Officer and seasoned financial expert with a career spanning 25 years at IBM and Ernst & Young, and Shea Werner, Chief Revenue Officer and former fintech and financial advisor leader, the team amalgamates its wealth of experience and expertise to craft an unparalleled archiving solution.
— Larry Shumbres
The solution addresses the dearth of innovation and user-friendly features in surveillance products across existing platforms; current technology is not addressing the challenges of identification of false positives, data exporting complexities, and the absence of AI-driven efficiencies. Tailored specifically for financial advisors and Chief Compliance Officers (CCOs) at financial institutions, Archive Intel empowers compliance officers by placing potent data-reviewing capabilities at their fingertips, consequently delivering significant time savings. The platform allows firms to create customized reports within minutes.
“There have been many industry bystanders shaking their heads at the incessant stories about firms fined for improper client text and SMS archiving,” Shumbres said. “We’re offering a proactive solution so this doesn’t plague the industry any longer. Further, with our harnessing of AI, Archive Intel will make compliance seamless and efficient – two words it’s never associated with.”
The lack of proper archiving of client text and SMS data has already cost the financial services sector more than $2.5 billion in fines. Archive Intel compliantly stores and analyzes communications from email platforms including Outlook and Gmail; social media such as Twitter and Facebook; messaging platforms including Zoom Phone SMS, MyRepChat, Microsoft Teams, and RingCentral; and websites. The firm anticipates accumulating additional messaging and social media monitoring capabilities.
Priced to enable small and medium-sized firms to receive the same vital regtech as their larger-budgeted competitors, Archive Intel is democratizing access to superior regtech solutions with its $99 a month for the first three connectors platform. There is a $10 monthly charge for each additional user.
Archive Intel is designed for registered investment advisors, broker-dealers, insurance companies, asset managers, regulated fintech companies, wirehouses and banks; it’s compliant with Securities and Exchange Commission, Commodity Futures Trading Commission, Financial Industry Regulatory Authority and state regulations surrounding record keeping, specifically rule 17a-4.
In addition to its monthly or annual cost, Archive Intel will work with enterprises on pricing. There is no additional cost of onboarding, exporting firms’ data, or support.
To learn more about Archive Intel, go to archiveintel.com. To schedule a demo, click here.
##
About Archive Intel
An AI-driven archiving and compliance solution, Archive Intel redefines firms' compliance endeavors. Our intelligent platform seamlessly manages emails, text messages, social media, websites, and beyond, ensuring firms effortlessly meet their regulatory obligations. With our advanced AI, navigation and data management become streamlined, rendering compliance an intuitive and straightforward process.
Shea Werner
Archive Intel
+1 720-637-0701
shea@archiveintel.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn