PulseForge Receives 2024 3D InCites Technology Enablement Award for Photonic Debonding
PulseForge is thrilled to announce its receipt of the esteemed 2024 3D InCites Technology Enablement Award for its revolutionary Photonic Debonding technology.AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PulseForge, a pioneer in advanced packaging solutions, is thrilled to announce its receipt of the esteemed 2024 3D InCites Technology Enablement Award for its revolutionary Photonic Debonding technology. The award was presented at the IMAPS Device Packing Conference in Fountain Hills, AZ, on March 19, 2024.
PulseForge's Photonic Debonding technology was recognized for its outstanding innovation and its transformative impact on the semiconductor industry. Dr. Harry Chou, a Senior Application Engineer at PulseForge, accepted the award on behalf of the company from Thomas Uhrmann of EV Group, a Platinum Sponsor of IMAPS DPC 2024.
Jonathan Gibson, CEO of PulseForge, expressed his gratitude for the recognition, stating, "We are honored to receive the 2024 3D InCites Technology Enablement Award for our Photonic Debonding technology. This award is a testament to the dedication and expertise of our team. Our Photonic Debonding Technology has garnered significant interest from industry leaders, and we are excited to continue working with our customers as we integrate Photonic Debonding into their high-volume manufacturing operations."
Photonic Debonding technology offers a cost-effective alternative to existing industry methods. A key breakthrough of this technology is its innovative use of a reusable inorganic light absorbing layer, ensuring an improved yield and a clean debonding process. Additionally, Photonic Debonding can process wafers at a substantially higher throughput than other industry alternatives.
For more information about PulseForge and its Photonic Debonding technology, please visit www.pulseforge.com/Debonding
Contact:
Vikram Turkani, Director, Technology Partnerships and Strategic Business Development
Email: vikram.turkani@pulseforge.com
Phone: +1 269-743-8168
About PulseForge:
PulseForge, Inc. utilizes applied energy in a precise and targeted manner to enable innovation in industrial manufacturing. Our expertise and tools empower our customers to explore novel materials and manufacturing methodologies, driving dynamic and efficient production at an industrial scale
About 3D InCites
3D InCites is an online media resource founded in 2009 in an effort to stir up interest in 3D integration and heterogeneous integration technologies
Vikram Turkani
PulseForge, Inc.
+1 269-743-8168
vikram.turkani@pulseforge.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn