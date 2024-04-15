NSC consolidates six staffing organizations to further elevate partnership-based service

ATLANTA, GA, USA, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NSC, a leading provider of skilled staffing solutions, announced the consolidation of its six separate businesses into a single, unified brand. The NSC umbrella now includes all of the capabilities of NSC technologies, Anistar Technologies, Shipyard Staffing, Staff Matters, Staffing Resources, Superior Resource Group and ULG Companies.

The streamlined, consolidated NSC brand is designed to facilitate even faster and easier connections between NSC’s client organizations and its vast nationwide network of qualified skilled tradespeople and traveling craftsmen. NSC will continue to serve the marine, light industrial and skilled trades, as well as the infrastructure and defense sectors.

"This is an exciting step forward for NSC. We are leveraging the collective strength of our former brands to directly benefit everyone that NSC serves.” said John Gulnac, CEO of NSC. “Employers will be able to secure qualified talent with greater speed and simplicity, candidates will find their next ideal role more easily and our internal teams will have best-in-class tools that streamline our resources to better serve our clients and contractors.”

The unified brand is accompanied by a new look and feel representing a new era for NSC as The Skilled Staffing Experts™.

“Our new brand gives us the power to help our clients and candidates succeed in new ways,” Gulnac said. “It also moves us closer to our ultimate goal of becoming the most respected partner in the skilled trades, marine, and industrial staffing industries.”



About NSC

Founded in 2000, NSC was established with a mission of connecting businesses with highly skilled workers. Today, the staffing company has expanded its reach with over 30 offices nationwide and a strong presence in 48 states.

NSC provides reliable workforce solutions to government agencies and marine, energy, and manufacturing companies across the nation, earning their trust through dedication to helping businesses operate at peak performance.

In addition to meeting the staffing needs of various industries, NSC is also deeply committed to improving communities and creating opportunities for individuals. The company offers hands-on training programs in Salinas, Puerto Rico, equipping workers with valuable trade skills and deploying them to locations where specialized skill sets are in high demand.

For more information on NSC's innovative staffing solutions, visit www.nscstaffing.com.