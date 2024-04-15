Submit Release
Cirtronics to Unveil Cutting-Edge Commercialization Strategy at Robotics Summit & Expo 2024: Charting the Path to Success

Milford, NH, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cirtronics will exhibit and host a dynamic panel on successful robotics commercialization at the 2024 Robotics Summit and Expo on May 1st and 2nd at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center. Attend the Cirtronics-sponsored panel discussion "Paving the Road to Success in Robotics Commercialization" on May 1st at 11:30 am in Room 257B and listen as industry leaders share crucial insights and experiences in overcoming obstacles, scaling operations, and bringing innovative ideas to market successfully.

The panel features leaders Jennifer Apicella, Executive Director of Pittsburgh Robotics Network, Brandon Contino, Co-founder & CEO of Four Growers, and Stephen M. Muck, Founder & Executive Chairman of Advanced Construction Robotics and Chairman & CEO of Brayman Construction Corporation. The panel will be moderated by the Chair of Cirtronics’ Board of Directors, Andy McMillan.

Tom Ferrin, Cirtronics’ CRO, emphasizes, "In the fast-evolving robotics industry, practical advice rooted in real-world experiences is crucial for achieving commercialization success. Our customers highlight navigating regulatory hurdles, ensuring compliance, and forming partnerships as vital considerations in this rigorous field. That's why we assemble panels with industry experts to share best practices. Our diverse panelists from agriculture, construction, and entrepreneurship backgrounds will reveal their proven pathways to success, offering valuable insights on aligning visions with reality."

Cirtronics invites you to this insightful panel discussion and to visit Booth #206 to discuss your commercialization needs. For more information about Cirtronics, visit their website.

About Cirtronics

Located in the Greater Boston area, Cirtronics specializes in manufacturing complex systems for highly regulated markets such as robotics, medical, security, defense, and industrial. Thriving on exacting standards and attention to detail, Cirtronics delivers tailored services through Precision Engagement®, encompassing manufacturing readiness, strategic sourcing, full-scale manufacturing, testing, and fulfillment of electromechanical or mechanical systems, sub-assemblies, and boards. As an ISO 9001 and 13485 Certified, FDA and ITAR Registered, and employee-owned business, Cirtronics ensures excellence in every aspect of its operations. Learn more at www.cirtronics.com.

