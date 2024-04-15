Hope Loves Company Receives $35,000 from Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America, Inc. to Support Families Affected by ALS
MTPA grant funds will enable HLC to expand its reach in their continued pursuit of providing invaluable assistance to individuals and families in need.
This grant will enable us to further our mission of providing comfort, understanding, and hope to children and families affected by ALS.”PENNINGTON, NJ, USA, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hope Loves Company (HLC) today announced that the national non-profit has received a $35,000.00 grant from Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America, Inc. (MTPA), a company committed to helping those living with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).
— Jennifer Thompson, MSW, Executive Director of HLC
The support from MTPA will help to bolster and expand HLC’s programs that provide emotional and educational support for children and young adults who have a loved one with ALS. HLC offers various in-person and virtual support programs focused on mental health, grief, loss and coping strategies, along with social work and educational initiatives.
“We are incredibly grateful to Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America for their generous support," said Jennifer Thompson, MSW and Executive Director at Hope Loves Company. "This grant will enable us to further our mission of providing comfort, understanding, and hope to children and families affected by ALS. Together with MTPA, we can make a meaningful difference in the lives of those impacted by this devastating disease.
ALS, often referred to as Lou Gehrig's disease, is a fatal, progressive neurodegenerative disorder that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, leading to the loss of voluntary muscle movement, including the loss of ability to walk, talk, eat, and breathe. ALS not only affects individuals diagnosed with the disease but also places immense emotional, financial and logistical burdens on their immediate families and young children.
"We are proud to support Hope Loves Company in their ongoing efforts to assist families and caregivers affected by ALS," said Yasutoshi Kawakami, President, MTPA. "MTPA and Hope Loves Company share the same mission of making a positive impact on the ALS community, and together we’re addressing multifaceted challenges. I’m looking forward to seeing how HLC expands its reach in their continued pursuit of providing invaluable assistance to more individuals and families in need."
Recognizing the lack of resources available for families facing ALS, HLC founder Jodi O'Donnell-Ames established HLC in 2012. Over the years, HLC has expanded its reach, to include various programs such as Camp HLC, educational workshops, support groups, and resource referrals.
For more information about Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America, Inc. please visit www.mt-pharma-america.com.
For more information about Hope Loves Company and its programs, please visit www.hopelovescompany.org.
Jennifer Thompson
Hope Loves Company
+1 917-969-9765
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
TikTok