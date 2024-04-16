Paper Love Unveils New Mother's Day Gifts and Earns Nomination for Prestigious Louie Award
EINPresswire.com/ -- Pop-up greeting card brand, Paper Love, is proud to unveil its newest collections – the Keepsake and Hugepop Flower Bouquet lines. The launch is timely for those seeking Mother's Day gifts, offering consumers a unique combination of a card and gift that together represent a novel option for expressing affection and appreciation.
In a marketplace flooded with conventional offerings, Paper Love has created a stir with its latest collections that seamlessly merge the emotional depth of a heartfelt message with the design of a pop-up. The Keepsake collection is dual function, serving as both a heartfelt pop-up card and a lasting keepsake gift, while the Hugepop Flower Bouquet collection transforms into a pop-up card into an everlasting flower bouquet. According to the brand, this inventive approach addresses a common issue with traditional pop-up cards that tend to diminish in display value once opened. In contrast, Paper Love's creations ensure that the sentiment endures as a stand-alone artistic piece or a paper flower bouquet.
"Our Keepsake and Paper Flower Bouquet pop-up card collections represent a leap in design and functionality," says Joel Mayer, co-founder of Paper Love. "They were conceived to solve the perennial challenge of finding a gift that is both memorable and has a lasting presence in one's life. We believe that these collections will not only enhance the gifting experience but also serve as enduring tokens of emotion."
“In fact,” Mayer continues, “our Pop-Up Flower Bouquets make the perfect 2-in-1 unique Mother's Day gift, which alignes with the NRF's findings that 74% of consumers purchase flowers and greeting cards for this occasion.*”
Mayer's remarks come on the heels of an exciting industry nod - Paper Love's commitment to innovation has earned the brand a nomination for the Louie Awards in the category of Paper Engineering and Innovation. "This nomination is a meaningful acknowledgment from our peers," says co-founder, Kayla Mayer. "It celebrates our team's relentless pursuit of creativity and stands as a testament to our role in driving the industry forward, all while staying true to the core of what we do: crafting emotional expression into every product we create."
In addition to industry accolades, Paper Love has received considerable customer acclaim, with tens of thousands of 5-star reviews on Amazon and endorsements from Wirecutter and other prominent publications - a result of the brand’s commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction.
These accolades reflect Paper Love's success in standing out in a crowded market by delivering distinctive, lasting products that effectively blend emotion with artistic design.
“I bought this bouquet for my mom's 100th birthday along with real flowers,” says one verified Amazon customer. “The other eventually withered, but the paper bouquet is still in her room at her residential care facility. It was easy to assemble, the flowers are very colorful, and she enjoys looking at her flowers. I chose the tulips, my mom's favorite.”
For more information about Paper Love and to view its Paper Love card collections, please visit https://paperlove.cards/ or on Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/paperlove.
About Paper Love
Founded by Kayla and Joel Mayer in 2018, Paper Love is more than a company - it is a community of artists, innovators, and storytellers dedicated to redefining the traditional gifting experience. With a focus on sustainability and quality, Paper Love offers a wide variety of handcrafted pop-up cards, designed and made with care by skilled artisans. The brand also offers a special sustainable “Frndly” collection, made from 100% recycled materials.
*https://nrf.com/media-center/press-releases/consumers-spend-record-357-billion-mothers-day
