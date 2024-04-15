Passenger Car Accessories Aftermarket Set to Reach $248.41 Billion by 2026, According to Allied Market Research

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global passenger car accessories aftermarket was pegged at $128.97 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach $248.41 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2019 to 2026.

Stringent government regulations to upgrade the accessories, increase in the trend of vehicle customization, rise in disposable income, and high focus on well-being of drivers have propelled the growth of the global passenger car accessories aftermarket. However, decrease in global vehicle production, increase in trend of shared mobility, rise in raw material prices, growth in the trade war, and high automotive import tariffs impede the market growth. On the contrary, technological advancements and growth in demand for luxurious vehicles, untapped developing markets in Africa and Asia, and advancements in in-vehicle infotainment are expected to offer multiple opportunities to the market.

The global passenger car accessories aftermarket is analyzed by type, application, and region. Based on type, the market is fragmented into external accessories and internal accessories. The external accessories segment dominated the market in 2018, accounting for more than half of the total market share. On the other hand, the internal accessories segment is anticipated to portray the fastest CAGR of 9.2% from 2019 to 2026.

The external accessories segment to retain its dominance by 2026-

Based on type, the external accessories segment accounted for more than half of the global passenger car accessories aftermarket share in 2018, and is expected to rule the roost by the end of 2026. Rise in disposable income of people along with the strict vehicle acts in some of the countries are driving the growth of the segment. The internal accessories segment, on the other hand, would register the fastest CAGR of 9.2% during the study period. The fact that internal car accessories give a stylish look to the car from inside and also provides convenient and comfort features to the driver as well as co-drivers spurs the segment growth.

The tyres segment to rule the roost-

Based on application, the global market is categorized into roof rack, LED lights, body kits, body covers, alloy wheels, tires, car care products, window films, seat & steering covers, electronic accessories, knobs, floor mats, sunshades, car organizers, air freshener, vacuum cleaners, pillows & cushions, and others. The tires segment dominated the global market in 2018, accounting for nearly one-third of the market. In addition, the alloy wheel segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 18.6% during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to dominate in terms of revenue, North America to grow at a moderate rate-

Region-wise, the market is analyzed across Asia-Pacific, North-America, Europe, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2018, accounting for more than half of the market. Furthermore, the region is expected to dominate the market throughout the study period. On the other hand, the LAMEA region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 11.0% in between 2019 to 2026.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 -

MRF LIMITED, HYUNDAI MOBIS, BORBET, ACCURIDE CORPORATION, VALEO, HITACHI METALS LTD., FORD MOTOR COMPANY, THE GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY, AUDI AG, KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V., SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES, ROBERT BOSCH GMBH, VOLKSWAGEN AG, HELLA KGAA HUECK & CO., VISTEON CORPORATION, CLN GROUP, IOCHPE-MAXION, HARMAN INTERNATIONAL (SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS), AMERICAN EAGLE WHEELS, JK TYRE & INDUSTRIES LIMITED, ZIZALA LICHTSYSTEME GMBH, SUMITOM RUBBER INDUSTRIES, LTD., PANASONIC CORPORATION, CEAT LIMITED (CEAT), STANLEY ELECTRIC CO., LTD., CITIC DICASTAL WHEEL MANUFACTURING., MICHELIN, DENS CORPORATION, BRIDGESTONE CORPORATION, BMW GROUP, OSRAM LICHT AG, THE YOKOHAMA RUBBER CO., LTD., KOIT MANUFACTURING CO., LTD., PIRELLI TYRE C S.P.A. (CHINA NATIONAL CHEMICAL CORPORATION), PIONEER CORPORATION, ALPINE ELECTRONICS, INC., CONTINENTAL CORPORATION

