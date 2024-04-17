5th International Day of Conscience Celebration Tai Ji Men Hosts Conscience Festival in Pasadena, California
Dr. Hong, Tao-Tze, center, and dignitaries wave “Flags of Conscience” to inspire the promotion of conscience, love, and peace at the celebration of the 5th International Day of Conscience in front of Pasadena City Hall, CA.
Dr. Hong, Tao-Tze, leader of Tai Ji Men, rings the Bell of World Peace and Love at the celebration of the 5th International Day of Conscience in front of Pasadena City Hall, California, April 6, 2024. (AP Images)
Dr. Hong, Tao-Tze, right, is presented with a certificate of recognition by Linda Freedman, Mayor Pro Tem of the City of Walnut, at the celebration of the 5th International Day of Conscience in front of Pasadena City Hall, CA.(AP Images)
Tai Ji Men presents the Tai Ji Celestial Dragon Dance and Phoenix Dance to wish everyone safety, health, happiness, and prosperity while inspiring the awakening of conscience in global citizens at the Conscience Festival. (AP Images)
Participants wave flags of conscience highlighting the power of hope
The event was attended by many distinguished guests, including former President of Ecuador Rosalia Arteaga Serrano; Dr. Pakalitha Bethuel Mosisili, former Prime Minister of Lesotho; City of Walnut Mayor Pro Tem Linda Freedman; and George Herrera, representing California State Treasurer Fiona Ma. The gathering also brought together other community leaders, scholars, and religious leaders. They waved flags of conscience on the stage, spreading the power of conscience, peace, and love, highlighting the importance of conscience and the power of hope.
Dr. Hong, Tao-Tze, president of FOWPAL and the leader of Tai Ji Men, rang the Bell of World Peace and Love, and made three wishes: first, may everyone abide by their conscience, and trust and love each other; second, may everyone act with genuine love and cherish every blessing; third, may all creatures live in peace and harmony.
Dr. Hong, Tao-Tze, the leader of Tai Ji Men, delivered welcome remarks, emphasizing, “Conscience is the code that unites humanity with the universe, unlocking the wellspring of loving others as ourselves deep within our hearts. It serves as the eternal compass of life, guiding us to set our hearts free and enabling us to discern right from wrong, truth from falsehood, and good from bad. Conscience also allows us to perceive the suffering and struggles of others, and thus it enables us to overcome the challenges together with empathy and mutual assistance, moving towards a better future. It helps people stay away from war, pain, fear, and suffering, allowing them to see the light of hope in life.”
Several influential leaders took the stage to share their insights and conscience-driven wishes. Bobby "Zorro" Hunter, chairman of United Churches; Rev. Dr. Agorom C. Dike, president and founder of the Caribbean and African Faith-Based Leadership Conference; Great-Grandmother Mary Lyons, founder of the Minnesota Coalition on Feral Alcohol Syndrome; Bhai Sahib Satpal Singh Khalsa, Ambassador of Sikh Religion and Chief Religious & Spiritual Authority of Sikh Religion-Western Hemisphere; Arif Huskic, founder of Common Word Alliance; Cindy Wu, board member of Mountain View School District; Jennifer Hall Lee, board member of Pasadena Unified School District Board of Education; Paul Sladkus, founder of Good News Corporation; and Jon Detterich, associate professor of Pediatric Clinical Medicine at the USC Keck School of Medicine.
Tai Ji Men presented spectacular performances rooted in a cultural legacy dating back over 6,000 years. This cultural extravaganza, infused with love and courageous energy, was hailed as a rare spectacle combining the elegance of qigong, martial arts, and artistry. Accompanied by enchanting orchestral music, the event featured an awe-inspiring drum performance. Mythical creatures such as dragons, auspicious lions, fire phoenixes, and peacocks graced the occasion with their blessings. A sword dance, martial arts display, and dynamic modern dance showcased the allure of cultural treasures spanning ancient to contemporary times, while also promoting physical and mental well-being.
The booths showcasing educational audiovisual animations and creative parent-child handicraft activities not only strengthened the bonds between parents and their children but also sparked children's awareness of conscience, planting seeds of conscience in their hearts. These booths also deepened participants' comprehension of the power of conscience.
In front of a booth, a symbolic dragon mascot offered lucky red envelopes, symbolizing a year filled with blessings. Attendees also received copies of the renowned picture book "Be the Spark." There was also an engaging puppet shows featuring stories on conscience education, enriching the cultural celebration with heartwarming experiences. Through this immersive cultural event, which promoted holistic well-being, Tai Ji Men communicated the importance of conscience and the vision of peace, aiming to resonate with a wide audience and encourage more individuals to embrace the values of conscience and peace, fostering a collaborative effort towards a better world.
The event organizers invited participants to join the worldwide endorsement campaign for the "Declaration of World Day of the Power of Hope," centered on love and conscience. This initiative aims to ignite authentic hopes for peace. Participants penned their wishes, placed them on the Tree of Conscience, shared their kind sentiments, and together, imbued the world with hope.
In 2019, the United Nations designated April 5th as the International Day of Conscience, with a focus on fostering global peace, forgiveness, inclusivity, and understanding. This day underscores the significance of individuals acting in accordance with their conscience to cultivate a harmonious and sustainable world. Dr. Hong, Tao-Tze, the leader of Tai Ji Men, played a pivotal role in the UN's endorsement of this day. Tai Ji Men, through its global initiatives, has diligently worked to promote the awakening of conscience, advocating for a culture of conscience and conscience education.
Tai Ji Men has 21 academies around the world, including academies in Pasadena, Walnut, Cupertino, and Santa Clara in California. Tai Ji Men actively promotes the holistic health of all humanity. Over the past two decades, Dr. Hong, Tao-Tze has led members of Tai Ji Men and FOWPAL, along with UN ECOSOC-accredited NGO Association of World Citizens, to actively promote a culture of love and peace worldwide, earning widespread acclaim. In March 2023, Dr. Hong and FOWPAL were honored with the U.S. President's Lifetime Achievement Award for dedicating over 1.2 million hours of volunteer service to the United States.
