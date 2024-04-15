Minister Fleming announces €12.3m to support people in Sudan

• On 7th February 2024, UN OCHA and UNHCR Jointly launched the 2024 Sudan Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan (HNRP 2024) and the 2024 Sudan Situation Regional Refugee Response Plan, appealing for a combined $4.1 to support 17.4 million people inside and out of Sudan. At that event, Martin Griffiths, USG for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, and Filippo Grandi, UN High Commissioner for Refugees noted a worsening of the humanitarian situation in Sudan with the threat of famine looming, and underscored the criticality of peace as the only sustainable solution to fix this “forgotten crisis”. Neighbouring countries called for renewed peace efforts and greater burden sharing, while donors including the EU reaffirmed their commitment to support the international response to alleviate humanitarian needs.