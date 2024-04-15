Automotive Active Spoiler Market Expected to Hit US$ 6.95 BN by 2031, Driven By Increase Demand for Sporty Aesthetics
Automotive Active Spoiler Market Size, Share, Industry Scope, and Growth Analysis
Automotive Active Spoiler Market is propelled by a convergence of performance enhancement, technological advancements, regulatory compliance”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Automotive Active Spoiler Market, according to the SNS Insider report, reached a size of USD 3.96 Billion in 2023. It is projected to reach a valuation of USD 6.95 Billion by 2031, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.96% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2031.
— SNS Insider
Rising popularity of sports cars and stringent emission regulations propel the automotive active spoiler market
The automotive active spoiler market, driven by several key factors, is expected to grow significantly over the next few years. Increasing consumer demand for enhanced aerodynamics and fuel efficiency in vehicles is a major driver. Active spoilers, also known as dynamic spoilers, automatically adjust their position based on driving conditions and speed, optimizing downforce for better stability and minimizing drag for improved fuel economy. Stringent government regulations on vehicle emissions are also pushing automakers to adopt innovative technologies like active spoilers, further fueling market expansion.
Active spoilers are manufactured using lightweight materials such as fiberglass, ABS plastic, silicone, and carbon fiber. Fiberglass offers a balance of affordability, strength, and lightweight properties, making it the most widely used material. ABS plastic provides superior durability and strength compared to fiberglass, but at a higher cost and weight. In 2021, AUDI developed and patented a sliding wing technology specifically designed to enhance aerodynamics and reduce drag in SUVs.
Get Sample PDF Of Automotive Active Spoiler Market For More Study@ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/2163
Major Key Players of Automotive Active Spoiler Market
AUDI AG (Germany)
Bugatti Automobiles (France)
BMW AG (Germany)
Porsche AG (Germany)
Daimler AG (Germany)
Lexus (Japan)
McLaren (UK)
Koenigsegg Automotive AB (Sweden)
Pagani Automobili (Italy)
Ferrari (Italy)
Recent Innovations in the market will drive the growth
In December 2022, Bugatti introduced a new "duckbill" spoiler for its cars. This element serves a dual purpose: maintaining stability at high speeds and creating negative pressure to expel heat from the engine bay.
In October 2022, Honda unveiled a novel retractable rear spoiler integrated into the tailgate. This spoiler remains hidden at low speeds and deploys only at higher speeds for aerodynamic benefit. Unlike most retractable spoilers, Honda's design is lighter and simpler due to its unique construction.
Market Segmentation Reveals Interesting Trends
Blow molding with the market share of 38.6% leads the technology segment due to its affordability and ability to utilize various materials. Plastics with the market share of 29.9% dominate the material segment for similar reasons. Passenger cars hold the dominant position as their active spoilers optimize downforce at high speeds while minimizing drag at lower speeds. Even commercial vehicles utilize active rear spoilers for improved aerodynamics.
Market Segmentation of Automotive Active Spoiler
By Technology Type
Blow Molding
Injection Molding
Reaction Injection Molding
By Material Type
ABS
Plastics
Carbon Fiber
Fiberglass
Sheet Metal
Others
By Vehicle Type
Passenger Cars
Commercial Vehicles
Region Coverage
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
The Middle East & Africa
Latin America
Disruptions Impacting the Market, But Long-Term Growth Intact for Automotive Active Spoiler Market
The automotive active spoiler market faces negative impact due to the Russia-Ukraine war. Disrupted supply chains stemming from raw material shortages and trade sanctions are expected to slow vehicle production, impacting spoiler demand in the short term. However, this is likely a temporary setback. The long-term outlook remains positive, driven by factors like rising fuel efficiency regulations and consumer preference for features like active spoilers in high-performance vehicles. Similarly, an economic slowdown could lead to decreased consumer spending on discretionary features like spoilers. However, the long-term growth trajectory is likely to be sustained by the fundamental drivers mentioned earlier.
For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/2163
North America Dominated Due To Rising Fuel Prices and Millennial Demand Drive Automotive Active Spoiler Market Growth
North America is expected to witness significant growth in the automotive active spoiler market due to several factors. Rising fuel prices, a growing millennial population with a penchant for convenience, and increasing disposable income due to rising living standards are key drivers. The U.S. is a major contributor to this regional dominance, followed by Mexico, Canada, and Brazil. Automakers are increasingly focusing on Latin America to capitalize on its burgeoning middle class and expanding car market. Brazil, in particular, is anticipated to be one of the fastest-growing markets for cars in the coming years.
Buy Now This Exclusive Research Reprt@ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/2163
Takeaways for Automotive Active Spoiler Market
Stringent fuel efficiency regulations and consumer demand for improved aerodynamics are fueling the growth of the automotive active spoiler market.
Passenger cars hold the dominant market share due to the functionality of active spoilers in optimizing downforce and drag coefficient.
Blow molding and plastics are the preferred choices for technology and material selection, respectively, due to their affordability and widespread availability.
North America is poised for significant growth driven by rising fuel prices, a tech-savvy millennial population, and increasing disposable incomes.
Table of Content- Major Points
1.Introduction
2.Research Methodology
3.Market Dynamics
4.Impact Analysis
5.Value Chain Analysis
6.Porter’s 5 forces model
7.PEST Analysis
8.Automotive Active Spoiler Market Segmentation, By Technology Type
9.Automotive Active Spoiler Market Segmentation, By Material Type
10.Automotive Active Spoiler Market Segmentation, By Vehicle Type
11.Regional Analysis
12.Company Profiles
Continue….
Access This Full Research Report With Charts and Graphs@ https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/automotive-active-spoiler-market-2163
About Us:
SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company’s aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.
Contact Us:
Akash Anand – Head of Business Development Strategy
Email: info@snsinsider.com
Phone: +1–415–230–0044 (US) | +91–7798602273 (IND)
Akash Anand
SNS Insider Pvt. Ltd
+1 415-230-0044
info@snsinsider.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube