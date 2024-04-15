Sikich Selects Fieldguide as their AI Platform for Advisory and Audit Services

SAN FRANCISCO, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sikich, a global company specializing in technology-enabled professional services, is pleased to announce they have selected Fieldguide, the leading AI platform for advisory and audit services, to manage their advisory and audit engagement lifecycles.



Ken Squires, Partner, Technology at Sikich had this to say:

“We are pleased to announce our partnership with Fieldguide. Our mission is to constantly seek out new ways to help our clients further differentiate themselves as leaders in the industry, while streamlining and improving client collaboration and delivering an exceptional client experience. The efficiency gains reported by Fieldguide customers will afford Sikich more time to understand our client’s business and provide expertise and guidance, while enabling us to provide the modern, tech-enabled experience our clients have come to expect from a trusted advisor.”

Jin Chang, CEO and co-founder of Fieldguide, stated:

“We are honored to be a part of Sikich’s journey. As former practitioners ourselves, the team and I understand how painful the manual work of advisory and audit engagements can be for all parties, and we built Fieldguide expressly to eliminate as much of that pain as possible. It seems to be working, because our customers report substantial improvements in efficiency, resulting in increased profit margins, enhanced customer experiences, and greater employee satisfaction.”

Fieldguide is already working with 40 of the Top 100 CPA firms, including Mazars, Aprio, and Wipfli to streamline their engagements, increase their margins, improve staff productivity, and delight their clients. In 2023, CPA firms that managed their engagements on Fieldguide:

Managed 60% more engagements in 2023 vs 2022. As firms see how many hours they’re saving on each engagement, they’re expanding their use of the product to further drive efficiencies and margins. Positive results from firms they know are also attracting other Top 500 firms to adopt Fieldguide.

Collaborated with 2,500 clients in Fieldguide, a 65% increase from 2022. Greater client collaboration is critical for improving client satisfaction and streamlining engagements, and it’s great that Fieldguide can play a role in driving a better client experience for so many firms.

Increased client requests by 75% to 200,000 client requests. For many firms, organizing client requests is a top priority, and we’re glad that we’ve been able to help our customers save time and sanity by eliminating back-and-forth emails to follow up on client requests.

Managed 200,000 controls and requirements in Fieldguide, showing that firms are managing not only more engagements, but also more complex engagements. In 2023, firms used Fieldguide to manage over 30 types of different engagements, including SOC 2, PCI, HITRUST, HIPAA, SOX, internal audits, and others.

Collaborated on 250,000 documents in Fieldguide. With Fieldguide’s modern document management, firms no longer have to worry about version control, downloading and uploading files, and other unproductive time just managing client documents.



About Fieldguide

Built by and for practitioners, Fieldguide is the leading AI platform for advisory and audit services, streamlining the entire engagement lifecycle for firms and their clients. Their AI-powered, cloud-based software helps firms take advantage of the increasing demand for Advisory and Audit services by addressing the challenges of scarce talent, remote collaboration, and more sophisticated clients.

Fieldguide provides end-to-end visibility across all advisory and audit engagements, including risk and cybersecurity, privacy, payment card compliance, regulatory compliance, SOC audits, HITRUST, and more. Top 100 and innovative firms Wipfli, Mazars, and Aprio trust Fieldguide to increase revenue, boost client satisfaction, and improve profits.

Fieldguide has been recognized by AccountingToday and CPA Practice Advisor, receiving the AccountingToday Top New Products Award and the CPA Practice Advisor Technology Innovation Award in 2021, 2022, and 2023. Fieldguide CEO, Jin Chang, was also named one of CPA Practice Advisor’s 20 Under 40 Most Influential People in Accounting in 2022 and 2023. The company is backed by top investment firms, including Bessemer Venture Partners, 8VC, Y Combinator, and Floodgate.

About Sikich

Sikich LLP is a global company specializing in technology-enabled professional services. With more than 1,900 employees, Sikich draws on a diverse portfolio of technology solutions to deliver transformative digital strategies. Sikich offers a wide range of IT, cybersecurity, and compliance services. Our Cybersecurity practice is dedicated to assisting our clients with cybersecurity consulting, risk mitigation, and vulnerability detection and prevention. As a managed security services provider (MSSP), Sikich maintains an extensive security practice with a 24/7 security operations center. Using a set of best practices and templates, Sikich offers a structured, predictable approach to delivering Microsoft Teams, Microsoft Phone System, Microsoft 365, and supporting remote work technology. In addition, Sikich is one of the largest CPA firms in the U.S. and ranks among the top three partners of Oracle NetSuite.

Media Contact

Angela Goldberg

angela@fieldguide.io

678.733.4225