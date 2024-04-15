Soligent and Sungage team up on savings for their installer partners

This new program builds upon a longstanding partnership to provide additional savings to residential solar installation partners

BOSTON, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since 2021, Soligent and Sungage have made it easy for installers nationwide to provide flexible financing and reliable equipment to homeowners looking to go solar through their Direct Pay partnership.



Soligent and Sungage are teaming up to launch PowerUp, an enhanced Direct Pay program that will be unveiled this week at SolarCon, a North American solar networking conference hosted in Salt Lake City, Utah. This program will provide additional volume-based discounts on solar system hardware and financing to solar installation companies enrolled in Direct Pay.

With PowerUp, partners can ease equipment capital burdens while unlocking thousands of dollars in potential savings on both financing fees and equipment. At the same time, they can help more homeowners realize the benefits of going solar by offering the lowest possible monthly payments paired with trusted solar equipment.

“We know margins are tight for our partners given the recent fluctuation in financing rates and escalating business expenses,” said Michael Gilroy, CEO of Sungage Financial. “We are constantly looking for ways to help our partners save money and streamline their business operations, which is why we’re excited to launch PowerUp.”

"We are thrilled to expand our collaboration with Sungage Financial through the PowerUp program. This initiative marks a significant advancement in our commitment to empowering solar installation companies with more robust tools and opportunities. By enhancing our Direct Pay program, we are not only able to offer substantial savings but also facilitate a smoother, more efficient way for homeowners to adopt solar energy," stated Luke Hutchins, Vice-President of Sales and Marketing at Soligent.

How it Works:

Solar installation companies partnered with and approved for both Soligent and Sungage can take advantage of PowerUp. Discounts are based on monthly funding volume and are available to partners funding at least $250,000 a month. Reach out to powerup@sungagefinancial.com or fill out this form to learn more and get started.

Head to the Sungage blog to learn more about how Direct Pay works and if it’s right for your business.

About Soligent: Soligent Distribution is a premier clean energy and solar distributor in the Americas, supplying thousands of solar installers and contractors with solar energy equipment, engineering services, and project financing solutions since 1979. Learn more: soligent.net/dealer/

About Sungage: For over 10 years, Sungage Financial has been shaping the residential solar industry by offering reliable and flexible financing solutions at the lowest rates available. Sungage enables solar installers to build strong and resilient businesses. Learn more: https://www.sungage.com/

Jon Hayes

jon.hayes@sungagefinancial.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8093ea80-2063-4c69-965f-96aa33642532

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6e48837d-a2d7-4a6c-9eb3-1392ce0b987d