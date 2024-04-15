Industrial Pump Market Valuation to Surpass US$ 113.5 Billion by 2034: Future Market Insights, Inc.

The United States holds a prominent position in the North American region's industrial pump market, asserting its dominance on a global scale. Forecasts suggest that the market within the United States is poised to maintain its strong growth trajectory, with an anticipated annual growth rate of 5.4% continuing until the year 2034.

NEWARK, Del, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global industrial pump market is expected to develop with a projected CAGR of 5.3% through 2034. In 2024, the market is expected to cross a valuation of US$ 68.0 billion, and by 2034, it is estimated to touch US$ 113.5 billion.



The key drivers behind this growth include industrialization in developing economies, stringent wastewater treatment regulations, and advancements in pump technology. Various sectors, including manufacturing, construction, mining, and oil and gas, drive the demand for pumps. Efficiency, reliability, and customization are the key factors that are emphasized in these sectors.

Manufacturers are expanding their sales globally by capitalizing on emerging markets and advanced pump technologies, such as energy-efficient pumps and smart pump systems. Water conservation and energy efficiency also drive the demand for pumps in water supply, wastewater treatment, and other applications. However, the industrial pump market faces a few challenges, such as economic fluctuations, high initial costs, and regulatory compliance. These factors can impact investment decisions and strain budgets, particularly for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

The market's competitiveness also presents challenges, with numerous manufacturers offering various pump types and technologies. Despite these challenges, leading pump manufacturers contribute significantly to the market's growth by leveraging their unique strengths.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Centrifugal pumps dominate the industrial pump market with an estimated 5.1% CAGR through 2034.

Online leads the distribution channel in the industrial pump industry, expanding at a CAGR of 4.9% through 2034.

Industrial pump sales in the United States are estimated to rise at a 5.4% CAGR through 2034.

The industrial pump market in South Korea is predicted to increase at a 6.2% CAGR through 2034.

Industrial pump demand in the United Kingdom is anticipated to rise at a 6.4% CAGR through 2034.

The industrial pump demand in Japan is projected to surge at a CAGR of 6.7% through 2034.

The industrial pump market in China is anticipated to develop at a CAGR of 5.6% through 2034.





“The water and wastewater treatment market is expected to grow due to increasing industrialization, infrastructure development, and rising demand globally. Emerging economies in Asia-Pacific and Latin America drive significant growth with manufacturing, construction, and water management investments. Advancements in energy-efficient pumps and smart pump systems will further accelerate market expansion as industries prioritize efficiency and sustainability”. - Says Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.).

Market Drivers

The surge of industrialization in emerging economies continues to be a primary catalyst propelling the demand for industrial pumps across diverse sectors such as manufacturing, construction, and mining.

The escalating emphasis on water conservation, coupled with stringent regulations governing wastewater treatment, is fostering a robust demand for industrial pumps utilized in water supply, sewage treatment, and desalination plants.

The expansion of the oil and gas industry, particularly in offshore exploration and production endeavors, is driving the sales of industrial pumps utilized in various operations including crude oil transportation, refining, and petrochemical processing.

Ongoing advancements in pump technology play a pivotal role in driving market growth, as they offer enhanced performance, reliability, and cost-effectiveness. These technological innovations enable industries to achieve greater efficiency and productivity, thereby driving the adoption of industrial pumps across diverse applications and sectors.

Competitive Landscape

The industrial pump market is experiencing growth due to strategic initiatives such as innovation, expansion into emerging markets, and improved product offerings. Key players such as Grundfos, KSB Group, Xylem Inc., Sulzer Ltd., and Flowserve Corporation invest in research and development to enhance pump technologies for better performance, reliability, and energy efficiency. Key companies also focus on global expansion through acquisitions, partnerships, and distribution agreements to access new markets. Manufacturers are contributing significantly to the growth of the industrial pump market.

Recent Developments:

In January 2024, SPX FLOW launched the Universal 2nd (U2ND) Positive Displacement Pump Series under its Waukesha Cherry-Burrell (WCB) brand, catering to industrial users' needs.

In November 2023, DXP Enterprises, Inc. acquired Alliance Pump & Mechanical Service, Inc., a prominent player in municipal and industrial pump sales, service, and repair.

In August 2023, Atlas Copco acquired Sykes Group Pty Ltd, a dewatering pump manufacturer, which complements its portfolio.





Market Segmentation

By Product:

Centrifugal Pump

Axial Flow Pump

Radial Flow Pump

Mixed Flow Pump

Positive Displacement Pump

Reciprocating

Rotary

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

By Application:

Oil and Gas

Chemicals

Construction

Power Generation

Water and Wastewater

Others

By Region:

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East & Africa

Latin America





