‘Reassured’ Revolutionizes Life Insurance with Cutting-Edge AI Technology

Reassured is an award-winning, FCA-regulated life insurance broker, who arranges life insurance for families nationwide

AI simplifies customer experience, creating a new sector standard for life insurance and brokers

UNITED KINGDOM, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reassured, the premier life insurance broker in the UK, has unveiled a groundbreaking initiative by embracing artificial intelligence (AI) to improve customer accessibility in the industry. This bold move marks a significant milestone in the sector’s ongoing evolution.

Leading the charge in technological innovation, Reassured teamed up with Synthesia, an AI video creation platform, to revolutionize post-sale communications and customer engagement. Through personalized welcome videos featuring life-like avatars, Reassured simplifies insurance coverage details, showcasing its benefits.

This pioneering approach streamlines customer experiences. It also sets a new benchmark for personalized service in the insurance industry. Already a staggering 14% of Reassured’s customers are opting to expand their life insurance coverage following the company’s adoption of AI technology.

“Life insurance is often perceived as an industry lagging in technology adoption. It is thrilling to utilize cutting-edge AI software to provide tangible benefits to our customers, merging personalized customer service with modern, efficient delivery methods,” said Phil Jeynes, Reassured’s Director of Corporate Strategy.

Other major projects from Reassured:

Reassured will create around 250 additional career opportunities as Mark Townsend takes over as Reassured’s new CEO. With nearly 30 years of experience in financial services, Townsend will lead Reassured into its next phase of expansion and development.

About Reassured:

Reassured is an award-winning, FCA-regulated life insurance broker, who arranges life insurance for families nationwide. In under 11 minutes, customers can be covered with life insurance after comparing quotes from six major insurers: Aviva, Legal & General, AIG, LV=, Zurich, and Vitality. Reassured now operates seven sites across the UK including in Basingstoke, Southampton, Portsmouth, Bristol, and Manchester, providing vital financial protection for over 2 million families. For more information about Reassured and its innovative initiatives, please visit: www.Reassured.co.uk