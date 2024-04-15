Automotive Data Logger Market Size Hit US$ 7.38 BN by 2031, Due to Regulatory Compliance and Safety Standards
Automotive Data Logger Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast 2031
The growth of the Automotive Data Logger Market is driven by a combination of technological advancements, adherence to regulatory standards, increasing interest in connected and autonomous vehicles.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the SNS Insider report, the Automotive Data Logger Market reached a size of USD 3.94 Billion in 2023. This market is expected to reach a valuation of USD 7.38 Billion by 2031, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.89% throughout the forecast period from 2024 to 2031.
— SNS Insider
The Automotive Data Logger Market is poised for significant growth fueled by the rising demand for electric vehicles (EVs) and Automotive Data Logger (AVs). These complex technologies require constant monitoring of various parameters, and data loggers play a critical role in ensuring optimal performance, safety, and efficiency.
The intricate electronic architecture of modern vehicles, with hundreds of sensors and Electronic Control Units (ECUs) generating gigabytes of data per hour, necessitates constant monitoring of various systems and components. This trend signifies a significant boost for the automotive data logger industry.
Get Sample PDF of Automotive Data Logger Market For More Study@ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/2164
Major Key Players of Automotive Data Logger Market
Robert Bosch GmbH
Continental Automotive GmbH
Delphi Technologies
Vector Informatik GmbH
Harman International
Xilinx
Intrepid Control Systems Inc.
Dewesoft d.o.o.
HEM Data Corporation
Influx Technology
Danlaw Technologies India Limited
MEN Micro Inc.
MadgeTech Inc
NSM Solutions
myCarma
Transtron Inc.
Market Segmentation of Automotive Data Logger Market
By Channel:
Controller Area Networking (CAN & CAN FD)
Local Interconnect Network (LIN)
Flex Ray
Ethernet
By Connection Type:
SD Card
USB
Bluetooth/WIFI
By Application:
Pre-sales
Post-sales
Region Coverage
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
The Middle East & Africa
Latin America
The proliferation of sensors within the automotive network, estimated to reach an average of 100 per high-end vehicle by 2025, generates vast amounts of data. Analyzing this real-time vehicle data presents a lucrative opportunity for the automotive data logger market. These compact devices capture a wealth of information, including engine operation (RPMs, temperature), fuel usage (liters/km, miles per gallon), driver behavior (acceleration, braking patterns), and environmental conditions (temperature, humidity). This data serves as a comprehensive blueprint, empowering engineers to gain a deeper understanding of vehicle performance. Data loggers enable performance analysis across various scenarios, facilitating the identification of improvement areas and guaranteeing optimal efficiency.
Automotive Data Logger, expected to account for 20% of global car sales by 2030, rely heavily on a multitude of sensor technologies to meticulously track and monitor performance. Data logger manufacturers must remain vigilant concerning the escalating demand for EV data loggers, particularly with projections indicating electric vehicle sales surpassing 5 million units in the United States by 2025. Governments are actively implementing policies to expedite the construction of charging infrastructure. These policies encompass financial incentives like subsidies offered to companies setting up charging stations, streamlining permitting processes, and mandating minimum charging station availability in public spaces.
For More Customized Data, Request For Report Customization @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/2164
Driving Innovation in Automotive Data Logging
Continental AG unveiled its latest innovation, the Data Acquisition Unit (DAU), a cutting-edge data logger designed for comprehensive capture and storage of diverse vehicle data. Primarily targeting ADAS development and testing, this device sets a new benchmark in data acquisition technology.
Vector Informatic GmbH established a strategic alliance with HERE Technologies, a prominent player in location data services. This collaboration aims to integrate HERE's location data into Vector's data loggers, offering deeper insights into vehicle dynamics and performance within distinct geographical contexts.
Quantifying the Impact of Global Disruption
The automotive data logger market faces a double threat of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and potential economic slowdown. The war has exacerbated the chip shortage, impacting production and demand for data loggers used in diagnostics on assembly lines. For instance, a chip shortage led General Motors to halt production at a Chevrolet Silverado plant, highlighting the knock-on effects. Additionally, rising fuel costs by 12% due to the conflict dampen consumer confidence, potentially leading to an 8% decline in global light vehicle sales in 2023, as per SNS Insider study. This translates to a potential drop in ADAS calibrations, which rely on data loggers, as fewer new cars are purchased. While the Asia-Pacific region, boasting established and emerging automotive powerhouses, might still dominate due to its growing automotive industry, an economic downturn could further constrain consumer spending and R&D investments by an unpredictable degree. This could disproportionately impact new vehicle sales and autonomous vehicle development – key areas for data logger usage – where spending is more discretionary. The market's resilience will depend on the severity and duration of these challenges.
Purchase This Exclusive Research Report@ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/2164
Why Asia-Pacific is the Giving Growth for Automotive Data Loggers Market?
During the forecast period, the Asia Pacific region is expected to maintain its dominance. Developing and developed countries within this region, including China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia, are major contributors to the global automotive market. The burgeoning industrial sector and improved infrastructure in these regions create new opportunities for car manufacturers. Consequently, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate for automotive data logger systems. Europe is projected to hold a significant market share due to its focus on utilizing electric architecture in modern vehicles to achieve optimal productivity.
Key Takeaways for Automotive Data Logger Market Study
The increasing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) and Automotive Data Logger(AVs) will be a key driver for the automotive data logger market growth.
Advancements in data logger technology, such as high-performance capabilities and seamless integration with location data services, will enhance market prospects. T
The Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the market due to its rising automotive industry and increasing focus on electric vehicle development.
The report analyzes the impact of global disruptions like the Russia-Ukraine war and potential economic slowdowns on the automotive data logger market.
The report identifies key investment opportunities within the automotive data logger market, considering factors like regional growth potential, technological advancements, and evolving application areas.
Table of Content- Major Points
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Market Dynamics
4. Impact Analysis
5. Value Chain Analysis
6. Porter’s 5 forces model
7. PEST Analysis
8. Automotive Data Logger Market Segmentation, By Channel
9. Automotive Data Logger Market Segmentation, By Connection Type
10. Automotive Data Logger Market Segmentation, By Application
11. Regional Analysis
12. Company Profiles
Continue….
Access This Full Research Report with Graphs and Charts @ https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/automotive-data-logger-market-2164
About Us:
SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company’s aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.
Contact Us:
Akash Anand – Head of Business Development Strategy
Email: info@snsinsider.com
Phone: +1–415–230–0044 (US) | +91–7798602273 (IND)
Akash Anand
SNS Insider Pvt. Ltd
+1 415-230-0044
info@snsinsider.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube