Hispanic C-Suite Corporate Council (HC3) to Host NFL Draft Hispanic Celebration

Honoring the Best of the Hispanic Business and Sports Community

Event Program to Include Keynote, Fireside Chat, Panel of Hispanic Sports Executives and Scholarship Awards

DETROIT, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hispanic C-Suite Corporate Council (HC3), in coordination with the National Football League, will celebrate and help kickoff the 2024 NFL Draft by hosting the NFL Draft Hispanic Celebration in Detroit on Wednesday, April 24, at Elevate at One Campus Martius in Detroit.

The NFL Draft Hispanic Business Celebration will include a daylong conference-style event featuring keynote speakers, panel discussions and networking to honor the best of the Hispanic business and professional sports community that the culture has to offer.

The event supports a scholarship program for students at Detroit Cristo Rey High School, which graduated its first class in 2012 and is part of the Cristo Rey Network of high schools nationwide. The scholarships are awarded to students based on academic performance standards and a financial need to pay for tuition.

The NFL Draft Hispanic Celebration highlights HC3’s continued commitment to enhance the development, leadership, and philanthropic efforts of Hispanic executives and fortify the Hispanic influence in Detroit and throughout the country within their respective companies, organizations, and communities. In addition to the NFL, HC3 and the NFL Draft Hispanic Celebration are supported by PepsiCo, Rocket Mortgage and Lowes, as well as HC3 Partners Travel & Leisure, SentinelOne and the Ideal Group.

“With the NFL Draft in Detroit, there is no better time to highlight and draw attention to the massive contributions Hispanics make across the world of professional sports, and to highlight the efforts of HC3 to elevate Hispanics into leadership positions and the C-suite within the business community,” said Andre Arbelaez, the President and CEO of HC3. “Together with our sponsors and supporters, we invite you to join us on April 24th for an impactful day of learning, networking, and celebrating Hispanic culture.”

Tickets for the event are available for $200 at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/nfl-draft-hc3-hispanic-business-and-sports-celebration-tickets-865611807217. Sponsorship opportunities for the event are also available. For more information, please contact the HC3 at (248) 219-0324.

About the Hispanic C-Suite Corporate Council

Founded in 2018, the Hispanic C-Suite Corporate Council (HC3) is based in Detroit, Michigan, and is the premier member organization for the development of Hispanic Leaders in Corporate America.

For more information about HC3, please visit their website at https://www.hc3global.com/about/

Contact info:
Scott Worden
sworden@lambert.com
313.309.9531

Agenda for NFL Draft Hispanic Celebration on April 24th – additional speakers still to be confirmed:

8:30am   Program Begins
     
    Introduction & Why We Are Here-Andre Arbelaez, HC3 President & CEO
     
8:40am   Welcome to Detroit-Claude Molinari, President & CEO at Visit Detroit
     
8:50am    Welcome Video by Xavier Guitterez, CEO of the Arizona Coyotes, NHL
     
8:55am   The Business of Hispanics in Sports
     
    Moderated by Ed Fernandez
     
    Lili Gil Valetta, CEO of Culture+ and Fox Business TV Commentator
     
    Marissa Solis, SVP Global Brand and Consumer Marketing, National Football League
     
    Gustavo Cecilio, PepsiCo Senior Director of Marketing, Hispanic Business Unit
     
9:30am   Sponsor Introduction: Rocket Mortgage
     
    Wilson Santiago, Head of Multicultural Marketing
     
9:40am   Sports & Hispanics, The Cultural Importance
     
    Moderated by Bruno Olvera, Head of Special Supplier Relations, Stellantis
     
    Javier Farfan, Cultural Marketing Strategist, NFL
     
    Hugo Pimienta, VP of Brand Alliances at Major League Soccer
     
10:00am   Networking
     
10:20am   Feature of Detroit’s Jose Maldonado, Augmented Reality by Pink Teddy
     
10:30am   Diversity and Inclusion in Professional Sports
     
    Moderated by Josephine Martinez, NFL
     
    Lindsey Verstegen, Detroit Lions, Chief People Officer
     
    Jonathan Beane, Chief Diversity Officer, NFL
     
    KimArie Joyle, Head of Diversity & Inclusion, Rocket Companies
     
11:00am   The Role of Latinas in the Mainstream Rise of Women’s Sports
     
    Marissa Solis, SVP Global Brand and Consumer Marketing, National Football League
     
    Sandy Nuñez, VP of Talent Management, NFL
     
11:30am   Technology with Cybersecurity in Sports & Business
     
    Moderated by Alberto Caballero, Field CISO, SentinelOne
     
    Octavio Delgado, Digital Transformation Leader, General Motors
     
    Tomas Maldonado, CISO, NFL
     
12:00pm   Connecting the Education of our Students through the Metaverse
     
    Guillermo Diaz, CEO & Founder of Conectado Inc., former CIO of Cisco
     
12:25pm   Hispanic Scholarship Awards Luncheon and Keynote Speaker/Fireside Chat with Detroit Cristo Rey President, Christopher Lynch
     
2:00pm   Michigan Business Panel
     
    Moderated by Jorge Ferraez, Publisher of Latino Leaders Magazine
     
    Mark Moreno, Executive Director, Michigan Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
     
    Jesse Venegas, Vice President of Ideal Group
     
    Jose L. Flores, CEO of Ancor Automotive
     
    Brenda Arbelaez, CEO of PALS International
     
2:30pm   Networking Reception

 


