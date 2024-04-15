MDBs publish shared vision for circular economy finance at WCEF 2024

Leading environment-focused directors from MDBs meet in Brussels

MDB working group shares its vision for the circular economy at WCEF 2024

EBRD is a climate finance leader with “green” as one of its key strategic priorities

During the World Circular Economy Forum (WCEF) 2024 in Brussels, leading multilateral development banks (MDBs), including the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), presented their Circular Economy Working Group’s shared vision on the role of MDBs in supporting the circular economy.

The shared vision was unveiled at a session titled “Shaping a global vision for circular finance”, which saw MDB directors emphasise the critical role MDBs play in facilitating the uptake of circular-economy approaches. The MDBs recognised that circularity is important to achieving sustainable and just development in the 21st century.

Working together for more circularity, MDBs will continue to:

strengthen internal capacity in order to continue our demand-based support for circular-economy approaches, both within our lending and advisory activities

explore methodologies to demonstrate how circular solutions can generate economic value, while fostering just and inclusive sustainable development

enhance resource efficiency considerations within our operations across sectors

facilitate the exchange of knowledge with the private sector, civil society, and local, regional, and national authorities.

Gianpiero Nacci, EBRD Director for Sustainable Business and Infrastructure, said: “At the EBRD, we have been promoting circular-economy projects and practices for over a decade. The circular economy is a key component of our Green Economy Transition approach and is critical to the low-carbon transition. It also has significant nature-related and environmental co-benefits.”

The annual WCEF presents the world’s leading circular-economy solutions, with business leaders, policymakers and experts participating from around the world. Circular-economy approaches can help businesses seize new opportunities, gain competitive advantages and contribute to the achievement of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.

WCEF 2024 is organised by Sitra, the Finnish Innovation Fund, and produced together with Circle Economy Foundation (programme partner) and the International Resource Panel (science partner), in close collaboration with international partner organisations.

For further information on the WCEF, please reach out to Marvin Nusseck (marvin@circle-economy.com).