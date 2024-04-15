LOCAL City Places Announces Legal Powerhouse Kevin Grimes as Newest Advisory Board Member
I am genuinely excited to be part of LOCAL City Places at this pivotal time.”CHANDLER, AZ, USA, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Troy Warren, Founder and CEO of LOCAL City Places, alongside the Executive Board, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Kevin Grimes to the Advisory Board of LOCAL City Places. Mr. Grimes, a distinguished attorney with Thompson Burton in Nashville, Tennessee, brings a wealth of experience and expertise in MLM/Network Marketing/Direct Selling law to the innovative consumer review platform.
— Kevin Grimes
Kevin Grimes is celebrated as one of the foremost legal authorities in the direct selling and network marketing industry in the United States. With a practice spanning over 35 years, the last 29 of which have been dedicated exclusively to direct selling and network marketing law, Grimes's appointment marks a significant milestone for LOCAL City Places. His extensive knowledge encompasses a wide array of pertinent areas, including food, drug, cosmetic, and dietary supplement law; compensation plans; consumer protection laws; distributor contractual documents and compliance; as well as international expansion strategies.
Troy Warren expressed his enthusiasm for Kevin’s addition to the board, stating, "Having Kevin Grimes on our Advisory Board, coupled with him representing LOCAL City Places in all phases of Marketing, Compensation Plans, Compliance, and beyond, is a monumental step for us. Kevin is arguably the best and the most seasoned MLM/Network Marketing/Direct Selling attorney in the US. His expertise will undoubtedly propel us forward in our mission to reshape how consumer reviews influence businesses across the United States."
Grimes' client list reads like a "Who’s Who" of direct selling and multilevel marketing, having represented industry giants such as Herbalife, Shaklee, Tupperware, and over a thousand others. Before his illustrious legal career, Grimes was a distributor for two large direct selling organizations, providing him with a unique and invaluable perspective on the industry.
On joining the Advisory Board, Kevin Grimes shared, "I am genuinely excited to be part of LOCAL City Places at this pivotal time. My passion for the direct selling and network marketing industry, combined with my legal expertise, aligns perfectly with LOCAL City Places's innovative approach to leveraging consumer reviews. I look forward to contributing to the company's growth and helping navigate the complexities of the legal landscape to ensure a prosperous future."
LOCALCityPlaces.Com is at the forefront of transforming the influence of consumer reviews on businesses across the United States. With the growing significance of LOCAL Search for users on various devices, LOCAL City Places is dedicated to introducing innovative changes to this dynamic sector.
About LOCAL City Places
LOCAL City Places is a pioneering platform devoted to redefining the impact of consumer reviews on businesses throughout the United States. Leveraging the power of LOCAL Search, LOCAL City Places is committed to providing innovative solutions that enhance user experiences and empower businesses to thrive in the digital age.
For more information, you can reach out directly to LOCAL City Places company headquarters at (480) 579-6000.
Troy Warren
LOCAL City Places
+1 (480) 579-6000
email us here