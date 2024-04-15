India Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Market

Increased awareness for extended warranty and rise in sale of televisions, refrigerators, and washing machines drive the growth of the market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " The India Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Market Share Reach USD 1,502.38 Million by 2031, Factors Leading Industry ." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The India consumer electronics extended warranty market size was valued at USD 305.42 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach USD 1,502.38 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 17.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 205 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A53726

Surge in awareness about extended warranty and increasing sales of consumer electronics, such as televisions, refrigerators, and washing machines are expected to drive the growth of the India consumer electronics extended warranty market. By product type, the mobile & tablets segment held the major share in 2021. By coverage type, on the other hand, the accidental protection plan segment would cite the fastest CAGR by 2031.

The India consumer electronics extended warranty market is segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channel, and coverage type. By product type, it is segmented into laptops & PCs, mobiles & tablets, home entertainment devices, heating & cooling equipment, kitchen equipment, and others. The kitchen equipment segment is further segregated into refrigerators and kitchen appliances. On the basis of distribution channel, it is segmented into manufacturers, retailers, and others. In terms of coverage type, it is bifurcated into a standard protection plan and accidental protection plan.

If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A53726

By distribution channel, the retailers segment contributed to nearly two-thirds of the India consumer electronics extended warranty market share in 2021, and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. The others segment, simultaneously, would display the fastest CAGR of 19.2% throughout the forecast period. The manufacturers segment is also discussed in the report.

By product type, the mobile & tablets segment held the largest share in 2021, garnering around one-third of the India consumer electronics extended warranty market revenue, and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2031. The kitchen equipment segment, on the other hand, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 21.2% during the forecast period. The laptop & PCs, home entertainment devices, heating & cooling equipment, and others segments are also discussed in the report.

By coverage type, the standard protection plan segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, generating more than three-fifths of the India consumer electronics extended warranty market revenue. The accidental protection plan segment, simultaneously, would portray the fastest CAGR of 18.7% during the forecast period.

The key market players analyzed in the India consumer electronics extended warranty market report include Amazon.com, Inc., OnPoint Warranty, Flipkart, ACKO General Insurance Limited, Servify, Zopper, AXA, Onesitego, Securranty, and AmTrust Financial.

Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A53726

Covid-19 Scenario-

● The consumer electronics extended warranty market in India was negatively impacted by the rising economic uncertainty caused by the pandemic.

● Due to factors such as job losses, pay cuts, and financial instability, consumers became more cautious in their spending. Consequently, the sales of consumer goods such as appliances, electronics, and durable goods decreased. However, the market has recovered from the pandemic's effects and is now back on track.

Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (205 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/india-consumer-electronics-extended-warranty-market/purchase-options

Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device anywhere and at any time for entrepreneur's stakeholder's researchers and students at universities. With reports on more than 60000 niche markets with data comprising of 600000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients' requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.