IRISH BASED TELECOMS BUSINESS NUACOM WINS BIG IN G2 AWARDS, RECEIVING 13 ACCOLADES
EINPresswire.com/ -- Ireland Based NUACOM, a leading provider of VoIP and contact center solutions, is thrilled to announce its outstanding performance in the recent G2 Awards. The company secured an impressive total of 13 awards in the VoIP and Call Center Infrastructure categories, solidifying its position as a leader in the industry.
Among the notable accolades received are:
- VoIP Small-Business Europe Leader
- VoIP Small-Business EMEA Leader
- VoIP Europe Leader
- VoIP High Performer Small-Business
- VoIP High Performer
- VoIP EMEA High Performer
- Call Center Infrastructure (CCI) Best Support Small-Business Quality Of Support
- Call Center Infrastructure (CCI) High Performer Small-Business
- Call Center Infrastructure (CCI) High Performer
- Call Center Infrastructure (CCI) Fastest Implementation Small-Business Go Live Time
- Call Center Infrastructure (CCI Fastest Implementation Go Live Time
- Call Center Infrastructure (CCI) Best Meets Requirements Small-Business
- Call Center Infrastructure (CCI) Best Meets Requirements
These prestigious awards reflect Nuacom's commitment to delivering top-notch VoIP and contact center solutions that meet and exceed the needs of businesses across Europe and beyond. The company's dedication to innovation, customer satisfaction, and quality support has been recognised by industry experts and customers alike.
"We are honoured to receive such esteemed recognition from G2 and are incredibly proud of our team's hard work and dedication," said Igor, CEO at Nuacom. "These awards underscore our ongoing commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions and exceptional service to our valued customers."
About Nuacom:
Nuacom is a leading provider of VoIP Business Phone and Contact Center solutions, empowering businesses with reliable communication tools to enhance productivity and customer satisfaction. With a focus on innovation and customer success, Nuacom delivers tailored solutions that meet the unique needs of businesses across various industries.
IRE: +353 15 540 200 or UK: + 44 20 3773 2674
Sales
