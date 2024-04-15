Food Packaging Films Market to Surpass USD 91.13 BN by 2031 Driven by Surging Demand for Packaged Food and Convenience
From freshness to sustainability, food packaging films are revolutionizing the industry with innovation and eco-friendly solutions.AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:
The Food Packaging Films Market according to the SNS Insider report, reached a size of USD 54.65 Billion in 2023. This market is projected to reach a staggering USD 91.13 Billion by 2031, reflecting a healthy compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6% throughout the forecast period from 2024 to 2031.
The rising global food and beverage industry, coupled with a rising preference for packaged food due to its extended shelf life and convenience, is a key driver propelling the market forward. Additionally, advancements in film technology and the growing adoption of sustainable packaging solutions are expected to bolster market expansion in the coming years.
𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 & 𝐁𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐨 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐍𝐞𝐞𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬
The global food and beverage market is expected to reach a mammoth $8.9 trillion by 2026, driven by a growing population and changing lifestyles. This surge in food consumption translates into a heightened demand for innovative and efficient packaging solutions. Food packaging films not only enhance the visual appeal of products but also play a crucial role in preserving food quality, extending shelf life, and minimizing food waste. The market flourishes due to the continuous development of high-performance materials with superior barrier properties and functionalities. Factors like rising disposable incomes, shrinking household sizes, and increasing urbanization are further expected to amplify market growth.
𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐚 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐅𝐢𝐥𝐦𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭@ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/3034
𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐫𝐞:
- Amcor Plc
- Coveris
- Sealed Air Corporation
- Mondi Group
- WestRock
- DS Smith
- Graphic Packaging Holding Company
- DuPont Tejin Films
- Charter Next Generation
- Berry Global
𝐈𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐞𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲
- In June 2022, Novolex introduced its innovative RollStar EZ Open Produce Bags.
- In May 2022, Berry Global collaborated with Poly-Ag Recycling and Clean Farms to launch a first-of-its-kind recycling initiative in Canada.
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐚𝐰 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥:
- PET
- Polyethylene
- Polyamide
- Polypropylene
- Others
- Polyethylene (PE) dominates the market due to its cost-effectiveness, lightweight properties, and versatility in various food packaging applications.
- Polypropylene (PP) is gaining traction due to its high clarity, excellent moisture barrier properties, and suitability for hot-fill applications.
𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:
- Rigid Packaging Films
- Flexible Packaging Films
- Flexible packaging films hold the largest market share due to their lightweight nature, design flexibility, and space-saving properties.
- Rigid packaging films offer superior protection for products and are primarily used for packaging bakery goods, confectionery items, and dry food products.
𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞:
- Food & Beverages
- Healthcare
- Homecare Products
- Industrial Goods
- Others
- The food and beverage segment accounts for the largest share of the market due to the extensive use of packaging films for preserving and protecting a wide variety of food and beverage products.
- The healthcare segment is witnessing significant growth due to the rising demand for sterile packaging solutions for pharmaceutical products.
𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/3034
𝐇𝐨𝐰 𝐆𝐞𝐨𝐩𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐄𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐜 𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐧𝐬 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐅𝐢𝐥𝐦𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭?
The food packaging film market faces headwinds from global uncertainties. The Russia-Ukraine war has caused a surge in oil prices, impacting the production of petroleum-based packaging materials. Disrupted supply chains and rising gas prices further escalate costs throughout the industry. This may lead to price hikes for plastic consumer goods, potentially impacting the demand for films, particularly those derived from petroleum. Economic slowdowns could exacerbate the situation by reducing consumer spending on packaged food, leading to a domino effect on film demand. Manufacturers might also resort to cost-cutting measures, impacting the
𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to remain the dominant market for food packaging films, contributing over 35% of the global revenue share by 2022.
The Asia Pacific region is home to a rapidly growing population, which translates into a greater demand for convenient and shelf-stable food options, thus driving the demand for food packaging films.
𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐛 𝐀𝐭𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭@ https://www.snsinsider.com/discount/3034
𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐚, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝'𝐬 𝐦𝐨𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐨𝐩𝐮𝐥𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐢𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐟𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐦𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧. The country's rising middle class with growing purchasing power is fueling the demand for packaged food products, which in turn necessitates a robust food packaging industry.
𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝐛𝐨𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭-𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐟𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐦𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧. This growth is primarily driven by the widespread adoption of packaged food products in retail chains and the country's burgeoning e-commerce sector, which necessitates efficient and secure packaging solutions.
𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐚 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐟𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐦𝐬 owing to the well-established retail sector and a high consumption rate of packaged food among consumers. The presence of numerous prominent food packaging film manufacturers in the region further strengthens its market position.
𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞, 𝐝𝐞𝐬𝐩𝐢𝐭𝐞 𝐚 𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, 𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐬 𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐟𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡. The implementation of the single market policy within the European Union facilitates free trade within the region, which is expected to bolster exports and contribute to market expansion. Additionally, a growing focus on sustainability is driving the development of eco-friendly packaging solutions in Europe, creating lucrative opportunities for market participants.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬 𝐅𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐅𝐢𝐥𝐦𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
- The report highlights the promising growth trajectory of the food packaging films market, driven by factors like rising demand for packaged food, convenience trends, and technological advancements.
- Consumers are increasingly seeking convenient and shelf-stable food options, influencing the demand for innovative and functional packaging films.
𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐒𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐥𝐞 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐨𝐟 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐅𝐢𝐥𝐦𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭
@ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/3034
𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 – 𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬
𝟏 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
1.1 Market Definition
1.2 Scope
1.3 Research Assumptions
𝟐 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐌𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐝𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲
𝟑 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬
3.1 Drivers
3.2 Restraints
3.3 Opportunities
3.4 Challenges
𝟒 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
4.1 Impact of the Russia-Ukraine War
4.2 Impact of Ongoing Recession
4.2.1 Introduction
4.2.2 Impact on major economies
4.2.2.1 US
4.2.2.2 Canada
4.2.2.3 Germany
4.2.2.4 France
4.2.2.5 United Kingdom
4.2.2.6 China
4.2.2.7 Japan
4.2.2.8 South Korea
4.2.2.9 Rest of the World
4.3 Supply Demand Gap Analysis
𝟓 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
𝟔 𝐏𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐞𝐫’𝐬 𝟓 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐥
𝟕 𝐏𝐄𝐒𝐓 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
𝟖 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐅𝐢𝐥𝐦𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐚𝐰 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥
8.1 Plastic
8.2 Metal
8.3 Glass
8.4 Paper & Paperboard
𝟗 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐅𝐢𝐥𝐦𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
9.1 Liquid Cartons
9.2 Plastic Bottles
9.3 Glass Bottles
9.4 Cans
9.5 Pouches
9.6 Others
𝟏𝟎 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐅𝐢𝐥𝐦𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞
10.1 Alcoholic
10.2 Non-Alcoholic
𝟏𝟏 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
𝟏𝟐 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞
𝟏𝟑 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞
13.1 Competitive Benchmarking
13.2 Market Share Analysis
13.3 Recent Developments
𝟏𝟒 𝐔𝐒𝐄 𝐂𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐁𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐏𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬
𝟏𝟓 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧
The report explores how breakthroughs in film technology are leading to the development of high-performance films with superior barrier properties, printability, and functionalities, catering to the evolving needs of the food industry.
𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐯𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐭: https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/food-packaging-films-market-3034
𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:
𝐒𝐍𝐒 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐫 is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.
Akash Anand
SNS Insider Pvt. Ltd
+1 415-230-0044
info@snsinsider.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube