Nearly Two Dozen People Killed in Work Zone Crashes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) is joining states across the nation to ask motorists to Work with Us – move over and slow down for highway workers. TDOT will spread that message statewide during National Work Zone Awareness Week (April 15-19) to improve safety in Tennessee’s interstate and highway construction and maintenance work zones. This year’s theme is Work zones are temporary, your actions behind the wheel can last forever. We welcome the media to use TDOT’s PSA online or on air to help us share the message.

“We engineer our roads to be as safe as possible,” said Deputy Governor and TDOT Commissioner Butch Eley. “But there’s no amount of engineering that can change driver behavior. 113 TDOT workers have been killed while working on our roads. This is very personal for me. Everyone must slow down, move over, and pay attention every time they’re behind the wheel, especially in work zones.”

So far this year, there have been 29 incidents where drivers crashed into TDOT equipment and vehicles. The spring and summer months provide perfect weather for highway work. Work zones include everything from major interstate widening projects to repaving and Litter pickup. Motorists will encounter work zones across the state. Last year in Tennessee, 22 people died in work zone crashes.

TDOT launched the Work with Us – Move Over, Slow Down safety campaign in 2017 to help bring awareness to the importance of safety in work zones all year long. To learn more about the campaign, see the answers to many frequently asked questions about work zones, and take the Work with Us pledge, click on the Work with Us link below.

TDOT’s overhead Dynamic Message Signs will display work zone safety messages on interstates in Memphis, Nashville, Chattanooga, and Knoxville. Prominent buildings and bridges will be lit in orange, and “Work with Us – Move Over, Slow Down” signs are posted at work zones across the state, displaying this message at various locations statewide.

This Wednesday, April 17th, is “Wear Orange Day”. Please show your support for National Work Zone Awareness by wearing orange. Throughout this week, follow @myTDOT on Facebook, X, and Instagram as we will be posting photos, infographics, and videos to broaden awareness of the importance of driving safely and undistracted, especially through work zones.

In 2023, there were 2,832 total crashes, 634 with injuries in work zones on Tennessee roads. Do your part to keep yourself and TDOT road workers safe – check TDOT SmartWay in advance and Know BEFORE You Go, secure your phone in a hands-free device, and Work With Us by moving over and slowing down when you see vehicles with flashing lights.

