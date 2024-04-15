Submit Release
Former Corrections Officer Charged in Misconduct Investigation

ANDERSON COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation into the actions of a now-former Anderson County corrections officer has resulted in that employee’s arrest.

On April 5th, at the request of 7th Judicial District Attorney General Dave Clark, TBI agents began investigating allegations of potential misconduct involving David Antonio Berruquin (DOB: 6/27/95). As a result of the investigation, agents determined that Berruquin, while serving as a corrections officer for the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, was in possession of contraband material within the detention facility. Further investigation revealed that he was also in possession of child sex abuse material.

On April 12th, agents obtained warrants charging Berruquin with Possession of a Telecommunications Device in a Penal Institution and Sexual Exploitation of a Minor. On April 13th, he was taken into custody and booked into the Anderson County Jail on a $100,000 bond. He is no longer employed by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

