Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,545 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,677 in the last 365 days.

Expanding the HIV response to drive broad-based health gains: Six...

As progress lags in achieving most of the health targets of United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 3 (SDG 3), efforts to end AIDS as a public health threat by 2030 stand out as a beacon of hope. Since 2010, annual new HIV infections and AIDS-related deaths have declined globally by 38% and 51%, respectively. Although the world as a whole is not currently on track to reach all the SDG targets, evidence clearly indicates that ending AIDS as a public health threat by 2030 is achievable and that clear pathways exist to reach this goal.

You just read:

Expanding the HIV response to drive broad-based health gains: Six...

Distribution channels: Human Rights


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more