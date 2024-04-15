Expanding the HIV response to drive broad-based health gains: Six...

As progress lags in achieving most of the health targets of United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 3 (SDG 3), efforts to end AIDS as a public health threat by 2030 stand out as a beacon of hope. Since 2010, annual new HIV infections and AIDS-related deaths have declined globally by 38% and 51%, respectively. Although the world as a whole is not currently on track to reach all the SDG targets, evidence clearly indicates that ending AIDS as a public health threat by 2030 is achievable and that clear pathways exist to reach this goal.