Head of Risk Management Daniel E. Udochi Awarded the Certificate in Risk Governance®
Daniel Udochi
Daniel brings a deep commitment to the positive use of risk knowledge in sustainably building businesses. His commitment to developing cultures that value risk-informed decision-making is commendable.”GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The DCRO Institute, the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentials for board members and C-suite executives, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance® to Daniel E. Udochi of Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.
— David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and CEO of The DCRO Institute
Daniel is the head of risk management for du, a Dubai-based telecommunications service provider working across the United Arab Emirates. Immediately before this, he served as the ethics, risk, & compliance cluster lead for MTN Group, a pan-African mobile operator based in South Africa with operations in 21 countries across Africa and the Middle East. Prior to MTN, he held various roles across the African continent, with Zain in Kenya and Gabon, Celtel and Econet Wireless in Nigeria, and DHL International. He focuses on sustainability, the interactions of risk, compliance, ethics, and human behavioral science, and a culture of risk-informed decision-making. Daniel earned his MBA from the University of Cumbria and his BSc in mathematics from the University of Benin. He holds multiple certificates from ISACA and is a certified ISO 31000 risk management professional.
“Daniel brings a deep commitment to the positive use of risk knowledge in sustainably building businesses," said David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "His commitment to continuously learning global best practices in developing enterprise-wide cultures that value risk-informed strategic planning and decision-making is to be commended."
The Certificate in Risk Governance® is awarded to those who have completed The Board Members' Course on Risk® - an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, C-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else.
“This program presents a comprehensive curriculum with rich content—touching all aspects of risk governance from a director’s perspective, using a blend of lectures, expert-led case studies, and discussions with experienced directors and governance professionals,” said Mr. Udochi. “It is a must attend for professionals seeking knowledge and skills to upscale risk governance beyond compliance, connecting it to the pursuit of corporate goals. Overall, it was a super-enriching learning experience!”
The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Risk Governance® program by visiting https://courses.dcroi.org.
Read testimonials about the program at www.dcroi.org/testimonials.
About the DCRO Institute – The DCRO Institute is the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentialing. We are a 501(c)3 nonprofit peer collaboration among board members and C-Suite executives from around the world. The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation, the Certificate in Risk Governance®, and the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance®. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and C-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking.℠ Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and C-suites on six continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.
For more information, please contact David R. Koenig at +1.612.286.1776 or by e-mail at david.koenig@dcroi.org.
David R. Koenig, QRD®
The DCRO Institute
+1 612-286-1776
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
About the Board Members' Course on Risk®