Chief Executive Officer Valérie A. C. Nolens Awarded the Certificate in Risk Governance®
The DCRO Institute, the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentials for board members and C-suite executives, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance® to Valérie A. C. Nolens of Hasselt in Belgium.
— David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and CEO of The DCRO Institute
Valérie is the chief executive officer of BVVM/UPCA, an association representing the interests of insurance and reinsurance brokers in Belgium and abroad. Before this role, she advised clients across the Belgium and Luxembourg region as the risk management segment leader for Marsh BeLux and as an independent advisor. She is a former member of the board of directors of BELRIM – Belgian Risk Management Association and is an ISO 31000 certified risk manager. She earned her degree in Criminology from KU Leuven, in Corporate Finance from EHSAL Management School, in Political Science and International Relations from Université catholique de Louvain, and studied corporate sustainability at the Yale School of Management.
“Valérie is positioned well as a credential risk manager and chief executive officer who has a deep commitment to sustainability and good risk governance," said David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "We are very pleased to count her among our credential holders and look forward to her expanding influence on risk governance in Belgium and across the region."
The Certificate in Risk Governance® is awarded to those who have completed The Board Members' Course on Risk® - an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, C-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else.
“Throughout the course, world-class leaders provide insights, relevant references, and pragmatic tools to develop and implement best practices,” said Ms. Nolens. “I gained the knowledge and skills to upscale risk governance beyond compliance, connecting it to the pursuit of corporate goals. Additionally, the DCRO Institute opens the door to a relevant community and ongoing learning from leaders across various sectors,” she continued.
The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Risk Governance® program by visiting https://courses.dcroi.org.
Read testimonials about the program at www.dcroi.org/testimonials.
About the DCRO Institute – The DCRO Institute is the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentialing. We are a 501(c)3 nonprofit peer collaboration among board members and C-Suite executives from around the world. The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation, the Certificate in Risk Governance®, and the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance®. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and C-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking.℠ Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and C-suites on six continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.
