South-South Cooperation boosts expertise to protect plant health and livelihoods in Cambodia and Sri Lanka

Field demonstrations of China’s new technologies show how effective surveillance and pest management can contain Banana Fusarium Wilt, a disease impacting banana production and exports in Cambodia. ©IPPC Secretariat

12/09/2023

Smallholder farmers are important food producers globally. However, they often struggle to meet international standards on trade and related plant health requirements. Bridging the gap between smallholder farms and the global market is now more important than ever. Through South-South and Triangular Cooperation (SSTC) programmes, producers, exporters and technical experts are brought together to share valuable know-how and work together to strengthen agricultural production.

One key, but often overlooked area, for this critical expertise is plant health and plant protection.

Robust and up-to-date phytosanitary measures are crucial to regulating and preventing the introduction and spread of pests to plants and plant products. The International Plant Protection Convention (IPPC) is a multilateral treaty that aims to protect plants by preventing the introduction and spread of pests, and the IPPC Secretariat hosted at the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), works to ensure all countries have the capacity to implement phytosanitary measures, thereby facilitating trade of agricultural products.

One FAO-China South-South Cooperation (SSC) project is putting farmers at the centre of this process. Ensuring that agricultural products meet the required phytosanitary standards needed for international trade offers farmers an opportunity for earning additional income. The SSC project brought Chinese experts to Cambodia and Sri Lanka to share new technologies and products related to plant health and best practices in their use.

Here are two examples of how South-South Cooperation is helping farmers meet phytosanitary measures and ensure plant health: