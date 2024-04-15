PA Software Announces Enhanced Collaboration Technology Solutions
PA Software today announced enhanced Collaboration Technology Solutions for businesses of all sizes.PRINCE ALBERT, SK, CANADA, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PA Software, a leading provider of technology products and services in Saskatchewan announces enhanced Collaboration Technology Solutions from HP and Poly to help businesses successfully navigate hybrid work experiences now and into the future.
PA Software today announced enhanced Collaboration Technology Solutionsfor businesses of all sizes. A long-timepartner of both HP and Poly, PA Software is in the unique position to help customers looking for complete hybrid work and video conferencing and calling solutions for their offices and their employees.
PA Software’s CollaborationSolutionsarea complete ecosystem of devices, software, and services to create seamless employee experiences, improve workforce productivity, and provide businesses with better visibility, insights, security, and manageability across their hybrid IT environments.
“As the traditional office environment shifts to a hybrid model, PA Software is well-positioned to enable rich collaboration experiences for their clients’ in-person and remote employees,” said Dorothy Kawula, Chief Operating Officer at PA Software. “As a long-standing partner of both HP and Poly, PA Software has deep expertise in workforce technology – HP business laptops, desktops and workstation – and collaboration solutions, such as Poly video conferencing and calling solutions. This enables us to support companies to find better ways to work and collaborate in the hybrid world.”
The PA Software collaboration technology portfolio includes:
• HP Elite and Pro Laptops and Desktops and Z by HP Workstations, designed to deliver a seamless blend of portability, performance, and connectivity for leaders and workers on the go.
• Professional-grade Poly audio and video products that maximize the capabilities of cloud communications platforms so employees stay highly connected and look and sound their best consistently, regardless of location.
• HP accessories such as monitors and docking stations that effortlessly optimize employees’ workspace and experience.
• A solutions-based approach to technology services that builds long-term relationships and allows clients peace of mind regarding compliancy, security, budgeting and more.
Anyone interested in learning more about PA Software’s cutting-edge Collaboration Solutions for the hybrid workplace can find out more by visiting their website at pasoftware.ca or by calling 1 (888)685-0010.
PA Software is a leading provider of technology products and services to businesses in Prince Albert and across Saskatchewan, empoweringthem to meet theirneeds of today and to be ready for the challenges of the future.
Contact:
Dorothy Kawula
Chief Operating Officer, PA Software
sales@pasoftware.ca
Phone (888) 685-0010
