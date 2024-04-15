32nd session of the National Assembly Standing Committee kicked off

VIETNAM, April 15 - HÀ NỘI — The 32nd session of the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee officially opened on Monday under the instruction of the NA Chairman Vương Đình Huệ.

In his opening speech, NA Chairman Huệ said that the session would take place over four days and discuss 18 main contents, including five draft amended laws, socio-economic recovery and development programme, and national important projects.

In the discussion, Minister of Justice Lê Thành Long, authorised by the Prime Minister, presented the Government's proposal on the Law and Ordinance Development Programme 2025.

He said that last year, the Government submitted to the NA 16 law projects for comments and approved 21 projects.

This year, the Government will submit to the NA 23 projects and drafts.

At the fifth extraordinary session, the NA approved three; 20 projects and drafts remain to be revised and built.

Long confirmed that the Government determined that building and perfecting the law was the key task of the year.

The Government will continue to thoroughly institutionalise the Party's policies and guidelines in a timely, accurate and complete manner.

The Government and the PM will strengthen guidance for ministries and localities to well perform the tasks of building the legal system.

In addition to regular and monthly meetings, the Government also organises specialised meetings on law development, and the process of commenting on law projects will be considered more carefully.

The Government prioritises projects on bettering institutions, first of all socialist-oriented market economic institutions; administrative reform, improving the investment and business environment, enhancing competitiveness; removing difficulties and obstacles in laws; and promoting resources for socio-economic development.

Priority is also given to projects about actively participating in the fourth industrial revolution; carrying out international commitments; ensuring human rights and citizens’ obligations; and ensuring the uniformity and consistency of the legal system.

The Government requested that the project programme must ensure feasibility, and avoid concentrating on too many projects this year.

Care should be put on quality over quantity, and not including projects that lack documents or do not meet quality requirements.

Presenting a proposal for the amended Law on Supervision Activities of the NA and People's Councils, Chairman of the Ethnic Council Y Thanh Hà Niê Kđăm emphasised the necessary aspects of the law.

Niê Kđăm said that the law’s purpose and perspective was to ensure the implementation of the Party's and the State’s guidelines and policies, keeping legality and unity to complete the legal system.

At the same time, it must inherit and enhance regulations that have been tested in practice to be reasonable, correct and effective in the current laws and other related legal documents.

The amended law will consider amending and supplementing urgent issues that are clear, proven by practice, and have high consensus.

It will resolve difficulties and problems that exist in practical supervision activities; guarantee that amendments and supplements are feasible and consistent with the need for innovation and quality improvement in the current period.

It is planned that the amended Law on Supervision Activities of the NA and People's Council will amend and supplement 35 clauses in 26 articles, and add 17 new articles with 12 clauses out of 91 articles with 334 clauses in the current law.

The Ethnic Council proposes to consider five major policies, including supplementing regulations on supervision and criteria for selecting questions; amending regulations on the authority and responsibilities of the NA, NA committees, NA deputies, people's councils, organisations and individuals involved in supervision activities; supplementing regulations on methods, procedures and duration of supervision; and regulations on implementing requests and recommendations after supervision. — VNS