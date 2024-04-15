Việt Nam welcomes Belgian investment in key transport project: Minister

VIETNAM, April 15 -

BRUSSELS — Minister of Transport Nguyễn Văn Thắng has expressed his hope that Belgian enterprises will study investment possibilities in Vietnam’s key transport projects while meeting with Minister-President of the Government of the Belgian region of Flanders Jan Jambon as part of his recent trip to Europe.

Briefing the Flanders region’s leader on Việt Nam's economic development, Thắng stressed that the transport sector is pushing ahead with large infrastructure development projects. These include North-South expressway and Long Thành International Airport, as well as application of advanced technologies and use of green energy at deep-water ports like Lạch Huyện and Cái Mép-Thị Vải.

He went on to say that Việt Nam is studying North-South high-speed railway with a length of some 1,500km, and developing urban railway systems in Hà Nội and HCM City.

Towards a “green economy” and net-zero target, the Vietnamese Government has accelerated the transition to green and clean energy in various areas, including transport that accounts for more than 25 per cent of the nation’s emissions, he said, suggesting Việt Nam and Belgium enhance activities within the signed Letter of Intent.

He also recommended Belgium share experience in maritime infrastructure construction and maintenance, promote connectivity between sea ports and inland ports and Flanders sea port and Việt Nam's deep-water ports, and enhance digital transformation and green port development.

The two sides should encourage their enterprises to bolster cooperation in logistics, development of sea ports and inland ports, smart transport projects and those that contribute to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, he said.

Jambon, for his part, praised cooperative ties between Việt Nam-Belgium over the past time, and affirmed that the Flanders region always sees Việt Nam a priority partner in the region.

Flanders will promote the friendship and effective and practical cooperation with Việt Nam in the fields of its strengths, particularly transport, seaport logistics, advanced technologies, renewable energy, smart agriculture and digital transformation, among others, he said.

In a working session with Secretary General of the Department of Mobility and Public Works of Flanders region Filip Boelaert, Thắng hailed the support of the Belgian Government and Flanders region in training on waterway transport connectivity, dredging technology and logistics services for the staff of the Vietnamese Ministry of Transport.

He suggested the Government of the Flanders region consider granting both short- and long-term scholarships for maritime and waterway courses in Belgium, underscoring both sides need to coordinate and organise business forums to enhance mutual understanding and seek investment opportunities in the sector.

Boelaert affirmed that Belgium, which boasts considerable experience, is willing to share experience with Việt Nam in the development of waterway, road, logistics services, and green transport.

While in Belgium, Minister Thắng also visited Log!Ville centre in Louvain city as well as had working sessions with the authority of the port of Antwerp and Deme company - to study Belgium’s experience in smart transport development, port management, and application of hydrogen in green energy transition. — VNS