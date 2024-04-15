Tuberculosis (TB) Diagnostics Market to Worth USD 3.60 billion By 2031 | SNS INSIDER Report
The projected growth represents a notable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.60% over the forecast period spanning 2024 to 2031.AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Tuberculosis (TB) Diagnostics Market is expected to reach a value of $3.60 billion by 2031, reflecting a CAGR of 6.6%. This growth is fuelled by several factors, including the rising prevalence of TB, increasing awareness and control programs, and advancements in diagnostic technologies.
List of Tuberculosis (TB) Diagnostics Market Companies Profiled in Report:
→Akonni Biosystems Inc.,
→Alere Inc.,
→Par Pharmaceutical,
→Lionex GmbH,
→Creative Diagnostics,
→Abbott Laboratories,
→BioMerieux SA,
→Cepheid, Hologic Inc.,
→F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and
→other players
→are listed in the final reports.
Tuberculosis (TB) Diagnostics Market Opportunity Analysis:
The Tuberculosis (TB) Diagnostics market presents several attractive opportunities for stakeholders. The emergence of rapid and user-friendly diagnostic tests holds immense potential, particularly in resource-limited settings. Additionally, the growing focus on drug-resistant TB (DR-TB) necessitates the development of more efficient diagnostic tools for early detection and effective treatment. Furthermore, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) for chest X-ray analysis offers promising avenues for improved diagnostic accuracy.
What are the major trends impacting the growth of the market?
The Tuberculosis (TB) diagnostics market presents a complex landscape with both urgent challenges and promising growth opportunities. While the disease burden remains significant, with an estimated 10.6 million new cases and 1.6 million deaths globally in 2021 according to the World Health Organization (WHO), rising concerns surround drug-resistant strains.
This growth is fuelled by the development of novel diagnostics with a focus on speed, accuracy, and affordability, particularly in resource-limited regions.
A promising pipeline of new drugs and combinations is emerging, aiming to shorten treatment durations and combat drug resistance, offering a glimmer of hope in the fight against this global health threat.
How companies are navigating the external uncertainties?
In the face of external uncertainties, TB drug developers are employing a multi-pronged approach. Firstly, they're looking to diversify their pipelines by investing in new drugs that target drug-resistant strains and shorten treatment durations. This mitigates risk by offering solutions beyond the limitations of existing therapies. Secondly, companies are forging partnerships with governments and NGOs to navigate complex regulatory hurdles and ensure access to TB medications in resource-limited settings.
Finally, they're actively engaging in clinical trials across diverse geographical regions to generate robust data and address specific TB challenges in different parts of the world. This comprehensive strategy helps TB drug developers navigate uncertainties while ensuring progress towards a future with more effective and accessible TB treatments.
Tuberculosis (TB) Diagnostics Market Segment Analysis:
By Type:
→Culture-Based Diagnostics
→Sputum Smear Microscopy
→Rapid Molecular Diagnostics
By End User:
→Hospitals
→Diagnostics
→Laboratories
The Tuberculosis (TB) Diagnostics market can be segmented by the type of diagnostic test and the end user. Culture-based diagnostics, which take weeks for results, currently hold the largest share at roughly 40%, but are likely to decrease due to the rise of faster methods. Sputum smear microscopy, a simple and inexpensive screening test, accounts for around 30% of the market. However, its limited accuracy is driving demand for rapid molecular diagnostics, a segment anticipated to reach a 25% share by 2031 due to their speed and precision. When it comes to end users, hospitals hold the dominant position at nearly 60% due to their role in TB diagnosis and treatment. However, diagnostic laboratories are a growing segment, capturing around 35% of the market share as outsourcing for TB testing becomes more prevalent.
Tuberculosis (TB) Diagnostics Market Regional Analysis:
The Tuberculosis (TB) Diagnostics market exhibits significant regional variations. The Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market due to the high TB burden and increasing government initiatives. North America and Europe hold a dominant share due to established healthcare infrastructure and a higher concentration of leading diagnostic companies. However, Africa and Latin America represent potential growth markets with rising TB cases and growing investments in healthcare.
Tuberculosis (TB) Diagnostics Market Recent Developments:
The fight against tuberculosis (TB) is gaining ground with advancements in diagnostics. In 2022, the World Health Organization (WHO) endorsed three new, more specific skin tests: Cy-Tb from Serum Institute of India, C-TST by Anhui Zhifei Longcom Biopharmaceutical in China, and Diaskintest by Russia's JSC Generium.
These tests offer a significant improvement over the traditional tuberculin skin test, particularly in reducing false positives. Also, researchers are exploring non-sputum-based diagnostics. Companies like Bill & Melinda Gates Medical Research Institute are at the forefront of this, investigating biomarkers and next-generation sequencing technologies that could revolutionize TB detection by analysing breath, blood, or urine samples. These developments hold immense promise for faster, more accurate TB diagnosis, ultimately leading to better patient outcomes and reduced disease burden.
Tuberculosis (TB) Diagnostics Market Key Takeaways:
The Tuberculosis (TB) Diagnostics market presents a remarkable opportunity to combat a persistent global health threat. By rising innovation in rapid diagnostics, addressing supply chain vulnerabilities, and ensuring equitable access to these technologies, stakeholders can contribute significantly to curbing the TB epidemic. Investing in research and development, particularly in resource-limited settings, holds the key to unlocking the full potential of this market and saving countless lives.
