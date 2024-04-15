Automotive HVAC System Market : Growth Opportunities, Recent Trends, Industry Analysis, and Forecast (2020–2027)

Automotive HVAC System Size

PORTLAND, OREGAON, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research (AMR) released a recent report on the “Automotive HVAC System Market”. The report analysis reveals that the global automotive HVAC system market is anticipated to achieve a revenue of $68.18 billion by 2027, having generated a revenue of $43.37 billion in 2019, with a notable CAGR of 5.8% over the projected timeframe. This research report offers a detailed examination of successful industrial strategies that the industry adopted for the forecast period (2020-2027). It includes qualitative and quantitative analysis of recent technological trends, market size and share analysis, segmental and regional analysis, key investment pockets, and the competitive landscape of the global automotive HVAC system market.

Moreover, this research report focuses on the key factors impacting the growth of the global automotive HVAC system market, along with constraints and future growth opportunities that promote market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, the report provides an up-to-date analysis of company profiles and business growth strategies formulated by top market players to maintain their dominance in the global sector. Therefore, this research report is a useful resource for vendors, shareholders, new entrants, and businesses in making informed strategic decisions and achieving their business goals.

𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐇𝐕𝐀𝐂 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 :

An automotive HVAC system is used in a vehicle to regulate its interior temperature. It consists of three primary components: heating, cooling, and air conditioning (AC). These components act together to regulate the temperature, control moisture, and remove excessive humidity. Consumers want more automation and eco-friendly coolants in automotive HVAC systems.

The key components include a compressor, a condenser, an evaporator, and various valves and regulators. The compressor plays a vital role because it functions as the center of the refrigerant gas system. The condenser is at the front of the vehicle and is responsible for releasing heat. The evaporator absorbs heat from inside the vehicle, cools it, and reduces humidity. Major automotive brands, such as Mercedes, BMW, and Audi, focus on making HVAC systems that are user-friendly and personalized for consumers.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬 :

The research report delves into the primary drivers influencing the growth of the global automotive HVAC system market size. Factors such as the increasing popularity of automatic climate control features and thermal systems in vehicles, the surge in safety and enhanced comfort due to the integration of HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning) systems, and the rise in vehicle production boost the growth of the global automotive HVAC system market. However, the high maintenance cost of vehicles restrains market growth to some extent. Nevertheless, the adoption of eco-friendly refrigerants, the production of affordable HVAC systems, and emerging technologies offer profitable growth opportunities in the future.

𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐇𝐕𝐀𝐂 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 : 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐇𝐕𝐀𝐂 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, 𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲

Manual

Automatic

𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐇𝐕𝐀𝐂 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, 𝐁𝐲 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞

Electric Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Passenger Car

𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐇𝐕𝐀𝐂 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, 𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭

Compressor

Receiver-drier

Condenser

Evaporator

Expansion Valve

Others

𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐇𝐕𝐀𝐂 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, 𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐇𝐕𝐀𝐂 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 :

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐨𝐮𝐜𝐡𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐳𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐇𝐕𝐀𝐂 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐥

The rise of electric vehicles and the development of autonomous mobility have led to the emergence of touchscreen HVAC controls as the second most important part of vehicle HVAC systems. The Human Machine Interface (HMI) sector is forecasted to account for a considerable 16% share of HVAC systems in passenger vehicles, as touchscreen technology replaces traditional knobs and dials.

𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐝𝐨𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐦𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐢𝐳𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐜𝐥𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐥 𝐬𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬

In 2019, the United States was one of the leaders in the adoption of multi-zone climate control with a penetration rate exceeding 60%. Most of this market share is held by dual-zone climate control systems, accounting for about 90%. Europe followed closely behind with a penetration rate of 50%.

The leading luxury car manufacturers BMW and Mercedes were at the forefront among original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and showed an impressive adoption rate of around 85-90% for multi-zone climate control systems. In addition, tri- and four-zone climate control systems remained exclusive to the premium segment and were mainly included in the top 10 luxury vehicles sold in both the USA and Europe.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐇𝐕𝐀𝐂 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 :

Denso Corporation

Johnson Electric Holdings Limited

Keihin Corporation

Mahle GmbH

Air International Thermal Systems

Sensata Technologies Inc.

Calsonic Kansei Corporation

Hanon Systems

Sanden Holdings Corporation

Valeo Service

