Three Popular BMW Models Ideal for Leasing

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BMW remains a top choice among luxury car brands for leasing due to its combination of design, dynamics, power, and comfort. While these attributes are highly regarded, they represent one aspect of the brand's appeal. Not all models suit every budget, but BMW lease deals provide an opportunity to enjoy these vehicles' notable features through memorable driving experiences.

Each BMW model carries its own set of advantages and has its dedicated following, thus it's difficult to definitively rank them. A review of lease requests for luxury German cars in New York has identified three models that generate significant interest among city residents.

BMW Cars for Lease - Options to Consider

According to statistics from Grand Prix Motors, a Brooklyn-based car leasing company, preferences among BMW enthusiasts are quite pronounced, with three models particularly standing out:

1. BMW 5 Series

The BMW 5 Series, a prominent business sedan, represents a significant portion of the brand's lease agreements. Grand Prix Motors notes that approximately 45% of BMW lease transactions over the past three years involved this model. Attributes of the 5 Series include:

- An elegant design with a hint of aggression.
- High-quality materials and spacious interiors.
- Advanced technology features.
- Exceptional power and precise handling.

2. BMW X7

As a full-size luxury SUV, the BMW X7 offers an impressive combination of comfort and power. Key features include:

- A comfortable ride with luxurious interior appointments.
- Powerful, yet quiet engines.
- Agile acceleration and handling.
- Generous cargo capacity.

3. BMW i3

Introduced in 2017, the BMW i3 is the brand’s first electric vehicle and represents BMW's commitment to sustainable technologies. The compact hatchback is appreciated for:

- A distinctive design that stands out in urban environments.
- A spacious and well-appointed interior.
- A lively 170-hp electric motor, placing the i3 among the best electric car lease.
- Compact dimensions that ease urban parking challenges.

These three models have proven to be particularly attractive options for residents of New York City looking to lease a BMW. This information is based on lease request data from Grand Prix Motors.

