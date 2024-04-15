ASAP Semiconductor Achieves Approved Supplier Status with Lockheed Martin

ASAP Semiconductor announces its position as an approved supplier for Lockheed Martin, a partnership that will streamline and advance operations.

ASAP Semiconductor are proud to announce our recent designation as an approved supplier of Lockheed Martin. With this partnership, we aim to offer comprehensive procurement solutions and unparalleled services to support and streamline Lockheed Martin's diverse range of projects and operations.

Lockheed Martin is a name synonymous with cutting-edge technology and unwavering dedication to promoting national security objectives. As a longstanding leader in the industries it operates in, Lockheed Martin has been at the forefront of many aerospace advancements, from developing the iconic F-35 fighter jet to pioneering spacecraft for NASA. Lockheed Martin's influence extends far beyond aerospace, as its efforts play a crucial role in defense systems, cyber security solutions, and advanced information technology. The rigorous operational requirements of Lockheed Martin for timely access to best-in-class components and reliable fulfillment is what we at ASAP Semiconductor aim to address with our unmatched ability to expedite fulfillment, reduce costs, and alleviate logistics involved with purchasing.

Established in 2009, we at ASAP Semiconductor serve as a solution-based systems integrator that offers custom procurement, distribution, logistics, and project management solutions to a wide array of customers. With a team of industry-leading sales representatives and unmatched data intelligence, our company has the ability to provide immediate options to address the demanding requirements of customers, even when other channels fail. Customers are also provided direct access to account managers and support staff when they partner with us, ensuring that requirements are met with care, efficiency, and accuracy.

There are many benefits associated with working with an approved supplier, such as companies being able to dedicate more resources to innovation and core functionalities while having all of their repeat and unexpected fulfillment needs addressed with care. The establishment as an approved supplier of Lockheed Martin underscores our dedication at ASAP Semiconductor to providing high-quality components and exceptional services to industry leaders, as we will facilitate the advancement of Lockheed Martin's mission-critical projects with unmatched commitment and service. We operate with the goal of empowering customers with unmatched purchasing options, our array of resources and team of industry experts allowing us to reduce procurement times, minimize inventory costs, and enhance overall efficiency.

"We are incredibly honored to be named an approved supplier for Lockheed Martin," said Joe Faruqui, CEO of ASAP Semiconductor. "This partnership reflects our shared commitment to providing the highest quality components and services. We are confident that our extensive resources and unwavering dedication to customer satisfaction will significantly benefit Lockheed Martin, as well as the aerospace, defense, and information security industries as a whole."

