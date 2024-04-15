Điện Biên Phủ Victory celebrated in France

VIETNAM, April 15 - PARIS — The Vietnamese Embassy in France has organised a ceremony in Paris to mark the 70th anniversary of the Điện Biên Phủ Victory with the participation of scholars, researchers, Vietnamese people, and French friends.

Seventy years have gone by, the wounds of war have been healed and now peace and friendship prevail, yet the memory of the campaign remains fresh, Ambassador Đinh Toàn Thắng said at the April 13 event.

He described international solidarity, especially the French people’s great support for Việt Nam during its past struggle for national independence and peace, as a firm foundation to build friendship and cooperation between the two countries, expressing his hope that the two peoples will carry forward the tradition in the time ahead.

Taylan Coskun, Politburo member of the French Communist Party (PCF), recalled PCF members’ efforts against the Indochina war, and for Vietnamese people’s struggle for national independence and freedom. On this occasion, he called on people of goodwill to courageously oppose wars and to act for peace, justice, and cooperation among nations.

Earlier, the embassy in coordination with Paul-Valéry Montpellier 3 University and the French Defense Audiovisual Agency (ECPAD) held a roundtable, where journalists, scholars, researchers, film directors, and war veterans gave multi-dimensional perspectives on the Điện Biên Phủ Battle.

A documentary by the French agency screened at the event presented flashbacks of the campaign to more than 100 participants.

The roundtable offered a chance for French war veterans to recall the battle and share the love of their homeland and the aspirations to come closer, toward harmony between the two nations, said Professor Pierre Journoud from Paul-Valéry Montpellier 3 University, noting his hope that more young people and students will pay attention to the history, especially the signing of the Geneva Accords on ending the war and restoring peace in Indochina 70 years ago.

Ambassador Thắng stressed that the roundtable highlighted the great significance of the victory, the heroism of the Vietnamese army and people in the resistance war against the French forces, and the art of Việt Nam's righteous military tactics and ideology.

It also demonstrated the two nations’ spirit of rising together, shelving the past, treasuring the present, and looking towards the future, he said. — VNS