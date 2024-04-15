Plastic Extrusion Machines Market Report is Projected to Reach $7,930.4 million by 2027 - Allied

Plastic Extrusion Machines Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report

Allied Market Research published a report on the plastic extrusion machine market which states that the market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period, generating revenue of $7,930.4 million by 2027. The report provides insights about the market segmentation, factors impacting the market growth, competitive scenario, and innovative trends emerging in the market.

Plastic extrusion machines include equipment which melt the raw plastic and convert it into several shapes such as rods, sheets, films, and tubes. The raw plastic fed to the machine can be in different forms such as pellet, granules, or even powder. The plastic is subjected to intense heat and pressure, causing it to melt. A diverse range of industries require plastic extrusion equipment for their operations, including automotive, electronics, construction, medical, and food & beverage.

Market Segmentation:

Analysis of the market is performed in the report according to machine type, process type, application, solution, and region. As per machine type, the market is bifurcated into single-screw and twin-screw. By process type, the segmentation is sheet/film extrusion, tubing extrusion, blown film extrusion, and others. The applications of the machine include building & construction, transportation, consumer goods, medical, and others. On the basis of solution, the market is divide into new sales and aftermarket. The market analysis is performed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Market Dynamics:

Market growth is impacted by certain growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities. The growth drivers of the market include the development of the industrial sector and the continuous increase in demand for plastic products. There is a significant boost in the adoption of the machinery across various industries as plastics are highly cost-effective.

However, rise in the prohibition of plastics globally owing to their hazardous environmental effect and the high expense of setting up the equipment are the major restraints of the market growth. On the contrary, surge in technological advancements is presenting new possibilities for the market. Key players are developing machines which can process recycled plastic, hence reducing waste and enhancing energy efficiency. Furthermore, development of software and artificial intelligence (AI) integrated plastic extrusion machines is presenting avenues for the market expansion.

Competitive Scenario:

The report describes the key strategies of the leading players in the plastic extrusion machine market that help them to strengthen their foothold. A few of the major strategies include launch of innovative products, acquisitions, mergers, and geographical expansion. The major market players profiled in the report are:

KraussMaffei Group

Bausano & Figli SpA

UNION Officine Meccaniche SpA

Kabra ExtrusionTechnik Ltd.

Milacron Holdings Corp.

The Japan Steel Works

Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd.

Windsor Machines Limited



Innovative Trends Emerging in the Market:

3D Extrusion: 3D technology or additive manufacturing is expected to enable the formation of highly complex shapes and structures, leading to the possibility of customization. Furthermore, the products formed by this technology are projected to be highly sustainable as they use less material, have a long shelf life, and can be reiterated into new products at the end of their lifecycle.

Integration of Nanotechnology: The introduction of nanotechnology into the extrusion machinery is anticipated to enhance the strength of the products formed. The use of nanomaterials, such as nanofibers or nanoparticles improves performance by increasing the conductivity and wear resistance of plastics.

Assimilation of Robotics and Automation: Stakeholders are developing machines equipped with robotics and automation technologies. This is expected to improve the production lines of extrusion, reduce the manual workload, and streamline the manufacturing process.



