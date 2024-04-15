PHILIPPINES, April 15 - Press Release

April 15, 2024 Gatchalian urges NTC: Tighten SIM registration law post POGO raids Senator Win Gatchalian urged the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) to rigorously enforce provisions of the SIM registration law following the retrieval of a substantial number of Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) cards during a series of search warrant implementations against the Tarlac-based Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO), now termed as Internet Gaming Licensee (IGL). During the execution of a warrant to seize and examine computer data from the raided Zun Yuan Technology Inc. on March 22 and 23, authorities were able to recover assorted sim cards, along with hundreds of cellular phones and digital devices. Authorities also found SIM cards when they recently opened all the safety vaults at the premises of Zun Yuan Tech. "This illustrates the extent of scamming activities being carried out by POGOs. It is not the first time this has happened. In fact, many SIM cards have already been confiscated in previous raids on POGOs/IGLs," said Gatchalian, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Ways and Means. He noted that legitimate SIM card users continue to receive text messages aimed at defrauding unwitting subscribers. Gatchalian is a co-author of Republic Act 11934 or the SIM Card Registration Act, which was signed into law in December 2022. According to him, groups behind many scamming activities in the country could be related to POGOs/IGLs. "It is alarming to note that unscrupulous individuals or groups continue to commit fraud and various scamming activities even after the measure was passed into law. This goes to show that we have yet to achieve the purpose of this legislation, and it is the job of the NTC to ensure that provisions of this law are implemented thoroughly," Gatchalian said. He emphasized that the measure is intended to establish accountability in the use of SIM cards and deter the use of SIM-related technology in various scamming activities. Gatchalian hinimok ang NTC: Higpitan ang SIM Registration Law kasunod ng mga nare-raid na POGO Hinimok ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) na higpitan ang pagpapatupad ng mga probisyon ng SIM Registration Law matapos matuklasan ang iba't ibang Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) cards mula sa ni-raid na Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO), na ngayon ay tinatawag nang Internet Gaming Licensee (IGL), sa Bamban, Tarlac. Sa bisa ng isang 'warrant to seize and examine computer data' laban sa Zun Yuan Technology Inc. noong March 22 and 23, natagpuan ng mga awtoridad ang sari-saring sim card, kasama ang daan-daang cellular phone at digital devices. Noong buksan ng mga awtoridad ang lahat ng safety vaults sa compound ng Zun Yuan Tech noong nakaraang linggo, mayroon din silang nakitang SIM cards. "Nagpapahiwatig lamang ito ng lawak ng scamming activities na isinasagawa ng mga POGO. Hindi ito ang unang pagkakataon na nangyari ito. Sa katunayan, marami nang SIM card ang nakumpiska sa mga nakaraang raid sa POGOs," ani Gatchalian, chairperson ng Senate Committee on Ways and Means. Sinabi niya na ang mga lehitimong gumagamit ng SIM card ay patuloy na nakakatanggap ng mga text message na scam. Si Gatchalian ay co-author ng Republic Act 11934 o ang SIM Card Registration Act, na isinabatas noong Disyembre 2022. Ayon pa sa senador, maaaring may kaugnayan sa POGOs/IGLs ang mga grupong nasa likod ng maraming scamming activities sa bansa. "Nakakaalarma na hindi humihinto ang sari-saring scamming activities sa bansa kahit mayroon nang batas para masugpo ito. Maliwanag na hindi pa natin nakakamit ang tunay na layunin ng batas, at trabaho ng NTC na tiyakin na ang mga probisyon ng batas ay ipatupad nang lubusan," ani Gatchalian. Binigyang-diin niya na kaya naglagay ng batas sa SIM registration ay upang magtatag ng pananagutan sa paggamit ng mga SIM card at masugpo ang paggamit ng teknolohiyang nauugnay sa SIM na ginagamit sa iba't ibang paraan ng panloloko.