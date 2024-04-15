Poe on Israel-Iran conflict

The safety of Filipinos in Israel and Iran should be the primordial concern amid the escalating conflict between the two countries.

We call on our embassy officers in these countries to monitor the situation of our kababayans and ensure utmost precautions about their safety and if necessary, encourage them to restrict their movements to the minimum.

After a meticulous assessment, we also urge concerned agencies to consider issuing an advisory against travelling to these two countries in the light of the ongoing tension.