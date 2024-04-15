Board Member and M&A Executive Kimberly Valentine-Poska Awarded the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance®
The DCRO Institute, the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentials for board members and C-suite executives, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance® to Kimberly Valentine-Poska of Newport Beach, California, in the United States.
Kimberly is a qualified financial expert who serves on the boards of Nasdaq-listed Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI) and Empire Valuation Consultants (ESOP). She is also the managing director at Global Capital Markets, focused on mergers and acquisitions in healthcare, technology, and sports. In 2023, she was recognized by Opus Connect as one of the Top 25 Women in M&A in North America. Kimberly serves on the advisory boards of Creator Business Solutions, Inc. and the Carl R. Woese Institute for Genomic Biology. She was formerly a partner with Deloitte. Kimberly earned her MBA from Harvard Business School and her BS in finance from the USC Marshall School of Business. She is a graduate of Harvard’s Women on Boards program and holds multiple professional credentials from the NACD, Private Directors Association, Columbia University, and FINRA. Kimberly is a member of WomenExecs on Boards. She is a dual citizen of the United States and Canada.
"Kimberly has a rich depth of experience in M&A as a qualified financial expert and as a board member," said David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "Adding to her impressive list of accomplishments, attaining the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance® makes her an even more attractive board candidate and even more valuable in her current board and executive work."
The Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance® is awarded to those who have completed an extensive education program led by a global suite of board members, leading C-suite technology executives, law enforcement, and intelligence experts, all with deep knowledge of technology and cyber. Candidate knowledge is validated by evaluation across all subjects covered.
"As an independent director for both public and private companies, I recognize the importance of cybersecurity as an integral part of enterprise risk and governance,” said Ms. Valentine-Poska. “The DCRO Institute recognizes the urgency and speed of innovation and the cyber risks that come with the global complexities of this interdependent growth. In today's world, virtually every business is a technology business; therefore, cybersecurity must be a strategic and management priority for any board. The DCRO Institute's cyber risk program provides an excellent basis for continuing education and encourages collegial interaction among international board members in order to support one another in this era of rapid technological transformation," she continued.
The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance® program by visiting https://courses.dcroi.org.
About the DCRO Institute – The DCRO Institute is the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentialing. We are a 501(c)3 nonprofit peer collaboration among board members and C-Suite executives from around the world. The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation, the Certificate in Risk Governance®, and the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance®. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and C-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking.℠ Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and C-suites on six continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.
