Engaging Political and Industry Leaders to Reinforce US Manufacturing MADE IN USA CERTIFIED
Explore how leaders and advocates across the political spectrum are uniting to enhance US manufacturing and job creation.
Championing Made in USA since 2001, we uphold quality, truth, and transparency”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Made in USA ONE LLC certifies authentic US-made and produced products and advocates for supportive policies to bolster the manufacturing industry. Substantial advances can be made in bringing manufacturing back to US soil, ensuring the nation's economic prosperity and security.
— Adam Reiser
Their adherence to MADE IN USA Certification over international 'Made in America' trade agreements like NAFTA, CAFTA, and USMCA ensures precise labeling, thus preventing consumer deception under the broader "Made in America" label.
Adam Reiser, the founder and CEO of Made in USA ONE LLC, has been a proponent of strengthening US manufacturing through stringent "Made in USA" certification standards since 2001. The company is recognized as the exclusive testing lab and certification entity for Made in and Product of USA Certification in the US Government System Award Management (SAM) and holds a CAGE Code.
The political narrative from the tenure of President Bill Clinton to the present has consistently highlighted the importance of manufacturing. Yet, despite promising dialogues, the need for concrete action has never been more urgent. Conversations have spanned multiple administrations, each endorsing the need for a revitalized manufacturing sector:
• President Bill Clinton acknowledged the certification amidst his NAFTA era, highlighting the complexity of global trade and domestic manufacturing.
• Under President George W. Bush, significant opportunities for reshoring US manufacturing to bring jobs back to American soil were explored.
• The Obama Administration endorsed third-party certification, solidifying the credibility of the processes. Via House Majority Leader Congressman Steny Hoyer, Democratic Chair Congressman Debbie Wasserman Schultz and USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack
• Discussions with President Donald Trump and his team centered on mutual goals for reshoring US manufacturing.
• Governor Nikki Haley and AFL-CIO leader Richard Trumka supported initiatives, notably at the Walmart Made in USA Summit.
Influential figures such as Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Vivek Ramaswamy, Elon Musk, and Mike Rowe have championed the cause of US manufacturing and employment. Their endorsements highlight the broader consensus on the importance of domestic production for economic stability and national security.
This initiative is more than economics; it prepares future generations for success in new and evolving industries. It’s about making a definitive move from rhetoric to action, ensuring that efforts today benefit future generations.
As a systems engineer with specialized expertise in data flow management, Adam Reiser ensures that certification processes are accurate, secure, and compliant with the strictest standards. This dedication to quality and transparency is critical for maintaining trust in the "Made in USA" label and supporting the US economy's resilience.
Industry leaders, policymakers, and the public are urged to join efforts in reshoring manufacturing, securing quality jobs, and ensuring economic security for future generations. The aim is to move beyond discussions and take definitive actions to revive, sustain, and expand the US manufacturing sector.
Adam Reiser
MADE IN USA ONE LLC
+1 561-789-1139
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn