FAO and the Sustainable Development Goals

Conscious of the indivisibility and integrated nature of the SDGs, FAO’s new Strategic Framework and work attests to our complete commitment to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. We accelerate the SDGs through more efficient, inclusive, resilient and sustainable agrifood systems for better production, better nutrition, a better environment, and a better life, leaving no one behind.

Director-General Qu Dongyu Food and Agriculture Organization

of the United Nations